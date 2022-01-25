Nation Other News 25 Jan 2022 Late night hearing a ...
Nation, In Other News

Late night hearing at Kerala HC to prevent merchant vessel from leaving Cochin Port

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2022, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2022, 5:04 pm IST
Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the Cochin Port Trust for the arrest, seizure and detention of the Vessel MV Ocean Rose
Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court for the first time in its history conducted a late night virtual hearing of an Admiralty suit on Monday to stop a merchant vessel from leaving the Cochin port.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing a plea filed by Grace Young International Limited, a South Korean company, directed the Cochin Port Trust for the arrest, seizure and detention of the Vessel MV Ocean Rose.

 

The court which heard the matter at 11.30 PM on Monday, barred the vessel which came with sulphur to Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) at Ambalamugal here, from leaving the Cochin Port.

All parties, including the judge, the lawyers and court officers took part in the hearing online.

The petitioners had approached the court saying they had provided water to the ship which was anchored here and an amount of around Rs 2.5 crore was due from the vessel.

Grace Young International approached the court for an urgent hearing as the ship was scheduled to leave the port early Tuesday morning.

 

"Hence, I do hereby direct that the Registrar issue an order of arrest of the defendant Vessel MV Ocean Rose along with her hull, tackle, engines, machinery, boats, bunkers, equipment, peripherals and other appurtenances lying at present at the Cochin Port Trust, within the territorial waters of this Court; and that the said arrest be executed at any time of day and/or night," the order read.

Justice Ramachandran also said that if the merchant vessel deposits a sum of Rs 2,43,75,000, along with the interest and legal costs of Rs 25,000, as claimed by Grace Young International, or by furnishing security for the said amount, the order of warrant of arrest shall stand withdrawn.

 

The court said if the amount was not paid or security was not furnished, then the Port Trust can initiate auctioning proceedings.

"After execution of the arrest, if an application for vacating the arrest is not filed...or the vessel is found abandoned or unmanned, then, in such an event, on an application to be made by the plaintiff (Grace Young), the Deputy Conservator of Ports, Cochin Port Trust, shall present a report before this Court for auctioning the defendant Vessel within seven days...," the court said.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 27.

 

...
Tags: kerala high court, cochin port
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP likely to change chief minister in Karnataka ahead of Assembly polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo: PTI/File)

Take up Lankan assault of Indian fishermen sternly: Tamil Nadu CM tells Centre

The theme of the marching contingents of the Indian Army is the evolution of the uniform and personnel weapons of the Indian Army over the last 75 years. (PTI Photo)

Republic Day parade 2022 to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh. (Twitter Photo)

Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh announces he is joining BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Iconic Charminar under siege from vendors

Vendors damage the boundary wall around Charminar which was recently given a facelift by the Archeological Survey of India (DC)

Records show Bihar doctor took 5 Covid vaccine shots, probe ordered

Dr Vibha Kumari Singh (ANI)

Vidyasagara Teertha Swamiji ascends Paryaya Peetha

Sri Vidyasagara Teeertha Swamiji of Krishnapura Math ascends Paryaya Peeta at Udupi Krishna Math temple on Tuesday morning. (Photo by arrangement)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

86 per cent Indians want voting to be made compulsory: Survey

The survey said 81 per cent of people trust the transparency of the current voting process. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->