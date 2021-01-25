Nation Crime 25 Jan 2021 Madhya Pradesh docto ...
Madhya Pradesh doctor cheats local investor of Rs 42 lakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2021, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 11:41 pm IST
Officials froze Rs 11.50 lakh in the bank account of the accused following his arrest
 The victim, a resident of Nagole, noticed posts on Facebook regarding lucrative forex trading and upon responding, he was made to transfer Rs 41,98,508 to the accused. — Representational Image

HYDERABAD: A doctor was arrested by the cyber crime police of Rachakonda on Monday for cheating a person to the tune of Rs 41.98 lakh on the pretext of forex trading investment with the help of a Chinese national.

According to police, the 37-year-old accused, Dr Aditya Narayan Godbole, who got his MBBS from China, was a native of  Indore. Officials froze Rs 11.50 lakh in his bank account following his arrest.

 

The victim, a resident of Nagole, noticed posts on Facebook regarding lucrative forex trading and upon responding, he was made to transfer Rs 41,98,508 to the accused for investment in forex trading on his behalf, said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

"The main accused in the case is Mao Zhibin, who is running a fraudulent forex trading company from Vietnam and China, along with Annie Pierce alias Monica. She sweet talks the customers into investing huge funds. Dr. Aditya got acquainted with them while he was there in 2007," said the official.

 

As per the technical evidence collected, the police team from Rachakonda went to Indore and apprehended the accused. He was brought to Hyderabad and sent to judicial remand. 

