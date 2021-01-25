Nation Other News 25 Jan 2021 Hafeezpet Sy. No. 78 ...
Nation, In Other News

Hafeezpet Sy. No. 78: Telangana HC initiates contempt case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 25, 2021, 4:50 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 4:50 am IST
The court levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on the GHMC for denying permission to two individuals to build their house
The GHMC has denied building permission in 300 sq. yds but allowed high-rises to come up in 10-20 acres in Sy. No 78 of which the government claims ownership. The government has lost its claim six times in the Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)
 The GHMC has denied building permission in 300 sq. yds but allowed high-rises to come up in 10-20 acres in Sy. No 78 of which the government claims ownership. The government has lost its claim six times in the Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has suo moto initiated contempt proceedings against revenue authorities for not deleting Sy No. 78 of Hafeezpet from the prohibitory register to facilitate the registration of properties.

In a related development, the court levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for denying permission to two individuals to build their house in 300 square yards (sq. yds) and 461 sq. yds of land respectively in Sy No. 78.

 

The GHMC took the plea that the land belonged to the government while denying permission to the individuals, after allowing high-rise residential complexes by Mahindra Ashvita, Prajay and Aditya in 10-20 acres in the same survey number.

While the High Court had set aside the notification issued under Section 22A of the Registration Act, 1908 in 2014 itself, it again directed the authorities to delete the land parcels in Sy No. 78 of Hafeezpet from the prohibitory list in October 2019.

During a recent hearing of a case, a division bench comprising Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice T. Amarnath Goud took serious note of the government ignoring both the orders and directed the registry to issue a show-cause notice to the tahsildar-cum-joint sub-registrar, Serilingampally, and posted the matter for further hearing, on Thursday last week.

 

The state government took the suo moto contempt order to the notice of the Supreme Court on Friday by submitting it as additional material in an ongoing case in the apex court. Ironically, it did not pray for any relief but just made an attempt to draw the apex court’s attention to the contempt proceedings.

The bias of the government towards the rich and discrimination against commoners also came to the fore in the High Court case. The division bench, in a recent order, recorded that the “Special Government Pleader also did not deny that the respondents (municipal authorities) had granted construction permission for high rise buildings to M/s Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited for an extent of 20 acres, to M/s Mahindra Ashvita for an extent of 10 acres, to M/s  Aditya Constructions Company Limited for an extent of 10 acres and to M/s G.K. Constructions also in (Sy No 78 of) Hafeezpet village.”

 

The High Court reiterated that the government's stand on Hafeezpet lands covered in CS 14 of 1958 was clearly “vexatious and impermissible.” If on six occasions the claim of the state government on the land in Hafeezpet village has been rejected right up to the Supreme Court, it was not open to the government to still plead that it has a right on the subject land and deny building permissions, the High Court pointed out.

...
Tags: telangana high court initiates contempt proceedings against revenue and registration authorities, ghmc to pay fine of rs 10, 000, hc asks ghmc to pay fine
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Experts point out that engineering streams are changing. In the coming years, there will be a good demand for AI, data science, ITO, cyber security, machine learning and blockchain technology. — DC Image

Lukewarm response to emerging engineering courses

Right from the beginning when Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as state BJP chief, he raised the political heat and started targeting Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. — By arrangement

TRS, BJP youth wing leaders clash in Karimnagar

Ramakrishnudu wants the Governor to invoke Article 243 K (3) of the Constitution and conduct elections towards ensuring “self-rule” in local bodies. — ANI

Telugu Desam wants Governor to ensure local body polls

As per their confession, the couple had beaten their daughters, causing multiple injuries on the head which led to their death. (Representational image)

Former principal, wife kill daughters in AP, human sacrifice suspected



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mystery behind 3 missing silver lions in Durga temple solved

Picture showcasing the missing of three lions on the sacred chariot of Kanaka Durga (Image credit: Twitter @BabitaGanguly)

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

India in third position in scientific publications after China, US: DST

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixels)

National holidays still a dream of Chennai workmen

A file photo used for representational purposes only (Image source: Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham