Nation Other News 25 Jan 2021 Govt claims Covid no ...
Nation, In Other News

Govt claims Covid not fatal but docs worried

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jan 25, 2021, 4:52 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 4:52 am IST
Many Covid survivors develop diabetes; face heart, lung issues
'Everyone who has recovered from Covid-19 must get themselves tested for diabetes and have a thorough examination of their lungs after six months, which appears to be the threshold for these two diseases to begin manifesting in the survivors',says doctors. (Representational Photo)
 'Everyone who has recovered from Covid-19 must get themselves tested for diabetes and have a thorough examination of their lungs after six months, which appears to be the threshold for these two diseases to begin manifesting in the survivors',says doctors. (Representational Photo)

Hyderabad: The governments, Central as well as in the states, have been for long promoting a narrative that with the case fatality ratio being low, there is generally nothing to fear from Covid-19. Early detection is all that is required, except in some odd cases of patients with serious co-morbidities, to recover has been the cornerstone of this storyline.

The death rates have been pegged at 1.4 per cent all-India, and 0.54 per cent in Telangana state.

 

The narrative appears to have worked, with people no longer really afraid of the disease. One just needs to step out to see mask-less people, with many elected representatives including ministers acting no differently.

According to several doctors who have been treating Covid-19 patients for nearly a year now, it is just a matter of time before this make-believe safety bubble will burst. Other than some cursory comments on post-Covid-19 recovery care, little was done to create awareness on what patients need to look out for, after recovery.

 

“We are seeing that nearly 80 per cent of those who have recovered from Covid-19 are developing diabetes, and fibrosis in the lungs in about six months,” a senior doctor involved in treating and following-up with recovered patients told Deccan Chronicle.

"Everyone who has recovered from Covid-19 must get themselves tested for diabetes and have a thorough examination of their lungs after six months, which appears to be the threshold for these two diseases to begin manifesting in the survivors," the doctor said.

These are not the only diseases a Covid-19 survivor needs to watch out for.

 

"Since the disease is one of inflammation, the immediate term impact is being seen on the heart, doctors said. "Blood vessels are inflamed in Covid-19 patients, which means vascular walls become thick and their inner diameter gets restricted. This is the reason why the resting pulse rate in almost every Covid-19 patient goes up post immediate recovery,” a doctor explained.

"What this means is that the heart begins to work harder than before exposure to Covid-19, resulting in increased pulse rate. It has been found that the heartbeat can swing wildly too," the doctor said, recommending that post survivors should ideally begin taking more interest in their cardiac health.

 

“We have seen vascular constriction more often than not in children who suffered from Covid-19,” a doctor told Deccan Chronicle, adding what this means to the quality of life of the children is something he was worried to even speculate about.

“We are also seeing cases among Covid-19 infected women who are developing complications during pregnancies, as well as pregnant women losing their babies because of the vascular inflammation-related issues,” the doctor said.

"If the governments do not start educating people at least on these aspects, if not the other commonly lingering effects such as fatigue, bouts of breathlessness and sore throat among other Covid-19 symptoms, then we are looking at a health care time bomb that could well explode in the next couple of years when the yet-to-be-clearly-understood near- and mid-term impacts of Covid-19 on general health begin making themselves felt," doctors said.

 

How many are at risk

1,05,01,194: Total cases all-India (including active cases as on Jan. 24).

84,40,955: Potential risk of developing serious health issues in six months, 80% of all-India total.

2,96,642: Total cases in TS (including active cases as on Jan. 24).

2,37,313: Potential risk of developing serious health issues in six months, 80% of TS total.

12,310: Children under 10 in TS vulnerable to develop vascular diseases.

...
Tags: post covid-19 risks, diabetes and fibrosis likely in covid recovered patients, post covid risks to be fatal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Experts point out that engineering streams are changing. In the coming years, there will be a good demand for AI, data science, ITO, cyber security, machine learning and blockchain technology. — DC Image

Lukewarm response to emerging engineering courses

Right from the beginning when Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as state BJP chief, he raised the political heat and started targeting Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. — By arrangement

TRS, BJP youth wing leaders clash in Karimnagar

Ramakrishnudu wants the Governor to invoke Article 243 K (3) of the Constitution and conduct elections towards ensuring “self-rule” in local bodies. — ANI

Telugu Desam wants Governor to ensure local body polls

As per their confession, the couple had beaten their daughters, causing multiple injuries on the head which led to their death. (Representational image)

Former principal, wife kill daughters in AP, human sacrifice suspected



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mystery behind 3 missing silver lions in Durga temple solved

Picture showcasing the missing of three lions on the sacred chariot of Kanaka Durga (Image credit: Twitter @BabitaGanguly)

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

India in third position in scientific publications after China, US: DST

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixels)

National holidays still a dream of Chennai workmen

A file photo used for representational purposes only (Image source: Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham