Covid vaccine gets full-throated welcome from private healthcare sector in Telangana

Healthcare staff and their officials took pictures of their vaccination and circulated them on social media. — DC Image

Hyderabad: More than 10,000 healthcare workers in the private sector were vaccinated on Monday — the day seeing cent per cent participation as safety of the vaccine is by now somewhat assured. The first-dose vaccination drive will continue in private hospitals till January 30.

Fifteen lakh people across the country have taken the first dose in recent days. The state government said that five adverse effects were noted in private hospitals on Monday.

Dr Kiran Madhala, a doctor in the government sector, said, “Myths and fears of reactions have melted away as the large number of government-sector healthcare workers who took the first jab since last week showed no adverse effect. Mild reactions were expected in some cases. By now, it’s clear the vaccine is safe."

There was palpable anxiety in the first week of the inoculation drive. Only 57 per cent turn-out was registered in government hospitals. Private hospital managements have made it clear to their staff that all will need to be safe, and if one person does not take the jab, then the risk is for all.

Dr Narsinga Reddy, vice-president of Indian Medical Association in Telangana, said, "Safety of the vaccine is assured but it will take six to eight months to know how effective these vaccines are. Preventive measures at hospital level and outside must continue.”

Healthcare staff and their officials took pictures of their vaccination and circulated them on social media.

Dr Kumar Krishna Mohan, senior general surgeon at Renova Hospitals in Kompally, said: “It’s important to overcome the fear of vaccination. Frontline workers were at the highest risk and vaccination came as the answer.”

Vaccination will help create herd immunity and stop the virus spread, say experts who also warn that even the non-participation of one individual would be a big risk to all else. After the healthcare workers, emergency forces like municipal and police will line up for the vaccination.

Corporate and small private hospitals got more than 100 employees vaccinated. No adverse effects were reported.

All those who took the vaccine were made to wait for 30 minutes after the jab to check for side-effects.

Some problems were noticed in the Co-WIN app and the uploading was a real challenge.

Vaccine drive update

The state government has released data for the Covid vaccine drive in government and private hospitals on Monday.

Sessions planned: 495

Sessions conducted: 495

Beneficiaries listed: 42,915

Beneficiaries vaccinated: 20,359

Percentage: 47.4%

Total beneficiaries: 1,30,607

Minor side-effects: 5