Nation, Crime

Conviction rate in 2022 increased, says DGP Rajendranath Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Dec 25, 2022, 12:46 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2022, 8:00 am IST
Andhra Pradesh DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy (DC image)
 Andhra Pradesh DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy (DC image)

VIJAYAWADA: DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said that convictions-based policing (CBP) introduced in the state in June has produced good results. He said that the CBP helped expedite the legal process and resulted in the convictions of 42 people within six months.

Giving details about CBP, he said that this policy requires each unit officer to keep track of the progress of each day’s five most important cases (especially those that are women related) under the purview of SP. He further explained that the main objective of this system is to punish criminals within a short period and ensure that no criminal escapes from law.

The DGP said that in 2014, courts had sentenced convictions for seven cases, 20 convictions in 2015, 38 in 2016, 34 in 2017, 53 convictions in 2018, 61 in 2019, 30 in 2020, 21 convictions last year and 90 convictions in six months this year.

Reddy said that several times the accused threaten witnesses which will further damage the case trial in courts. He stated that under CBP, progress of cases is not limited only to SP rank officials but also SIs, inspectors and DSPs.

The DGP said that he reviews the cases and statuses through teleconference with SPs. He said that earlier, the court's monitoring system was limited to issuing notices related to cases that were pending. He said that now the system has changed whereupon officials monitor cases on a daily basis and measures implemented for punishment of criminals through speedy processes.

...
Tags: vijayawada news, dgp k.v. rajendranath reddy, conviction based policing
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


