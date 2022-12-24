  
8 Sabarimala devotees killed in Tamil Nadu as their car falls in 40-feet-deep pit

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 24, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
Visual from the accident spot. (ANI)
 Visual from the accident spot. (ANI)

Theni (Tamil Nadu): Eight devotees were killed and two persons, including a nine-year-old boy injured in Tamil Nadu's Theni district after a car carrying devotees plunged into a 40-feet-deep pit, officials said.

Ten Ayyappa devotees, hailing from Sanmugasundarapuram village near Andipatti, were headed home after visiting Sabarimala when their car met with an accident late Friday.

They were close to Iraichalpalam on the Kumuli mountain road, when the car plunged into a pit about 50 feet deep.

"Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-feet-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district," KV Muralidharan, District Collector, Theni said, adding that two persons have been rescued and rushed to a hospital.

The two rescued include a 9-year-old boy. They were severely injured and were rushed to the nearby government hospital where first aid was provided.

Tags: sabarimala devotees, tamil nadu road accident, ayyappa devotees killed
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


