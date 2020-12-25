Vaikunta dwara darshanam from today: TTD Chairman

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala on the opening day of the shrine post lockdown in Tirupati. (PTI)

TIRUPATI: TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that Vaikunta dwara darshan for common devotees, who had booked their tickets online, will commence at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala at 7.30 am on Friday.

Speaking to media persons at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday along with TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, the chairman said all arrangements are in place for the darshanam, which will commence with Vaikunta Ekadasi.

He said, the TTD board had decided to provide a ten-day long Vaikunta dwara darshan to devotees this year after prolonged consultations with Jeeyar Swamijis, Agama advisors and pontiffs of various Mutts across the country.

He said that the dwara darshanam on Vaikunta Ekadasi commences only after weekly Abhishekam because the festival falls on Friday. This will be followed by darshan for VIPs and Srivani trust donors from 4 am and thereafter for common devotees from 7.30 am.

He recalled that after the lockdown and as per Covid-19- guidelines, the TTD had resumed Srivari Darshan to 5,000 devotees every day from June 8. “In a phased manner, it has been enhanced to 35,000 devotees”, he said.