Telangana to get respite from cold wave for next 3 days

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to get some respite from cold wave in the next three days at least, a report issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday suggests.

Two days of chill on Monday and Tuesday has seen temperatures going as low as 4–5 degree Celsius in parts of the state like Adilabad. Lowest temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kohir in Sangareddy district during the last 24 hours.

However, minimum temperatures in the state during the next three days are expected to be between eight and 13 degree Celsius, whereas in GHMC area, they are likely to be in the range of 11–14 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature dropped below normal by 0.2 degrees in Hyderabad. The biggest drop of 1.4-degree Celsius from normal was recorded at Ramagundam.

“Northern and eastern districts of the state will witness cold wave conditions for the next few days, whereas south and central districts may witness minimum temperatures of 14 degrees Celsius. However, this is a respite from last year, when cold wave prevailed for a longer period of time,” said IMD, Hyderabad, head scientist K. Nagaratna.