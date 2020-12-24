Nation Other News 24 Dec 2020 GHMC, HMRL tussle ov ...
Nation, In Other News

GHMC, HMRL tussle over pavements at Metro stations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Dec 24, 2020, 2:00 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2020, 10:36 am IST
HMRL has not shown interest in maintaining pavements when it comes to the Metro line between JBS and MGBS
Civic authorities feel Metro authorities cannot shirk responsibility just because maintenance of footpaths near stations along one of the three corridors is not profitable for them.
 Civic authorities feel Metro authorities cannot shirk responsibility just because maintenance of footpaths near stations along one of the three corridors is not profitable for them.

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) have got into a tussle over pavements near Metro Rail stations.

While HMRL is maintaining pavements at Metro stations along two corridors from Nagole to Miyapur and LB Nagar to Raidurg, it has not shown similar interest when it comes to the Metro line between JBS and MGBS. Corporation officials have taken the stand that there must be a uniform policy and HMRL cannot ignore MGBS-JBS line.

 

It was HMRL that came up with a proposal to take over 600 metre footpaths (300 metre from stations on both sides) at select metro stations to monetise them by setting up kiosks. Lease holders of such kiosks run a variety of businesses, including vending vegetables and selling pizzas. Metro authorities thus started maintaining pavements along Nagole-Miyapur and L. B. Nagar-Raidurg corridors, which had started earlier. But they did not show similar interest in JBS-MGBS, as footpaths along stations on this corridor are narrow and cannot accommodate kiosks. Following this, HMRL requested GHMC to maintain the footpaths along this corridor.

 

On their part, civic authorities feel Metro authorities cannot shirk responsibility just because maintenance of footpaths near stations along one of the three corridors is not profitable for them. GHMC sources point out that HMRL has highly monetised swanky kiosks in areas like Miyapur, Hitec City and other areas.
HMRL representatives maintain that on an average it costs them Rs. 2 crore on beautification of pavements at each metro station.

The tussle between GHMC and HMRL has caught the attention of municipal administration and urban development minister K. T. Rama Rao. The latter has reportedly asked Metro authorities to maintain pavements along all three metro corridors. However, no formal notes have been exchanged in this regard.
Ironically, both HMRL and GHMC are fighting over space that essentially must be for convenience of pedestrians. Money comes first for them than people who use the pavements.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad metro rail, hmrl maintenance of pavements, metro rail ghmc fight over maintenance of pavements, hmrl maintains pavements in two corridors, hyderabad metrol rail neglects maintenance of pavement in jbs-mgbs corridor


Latest From Nation

Father Thomas Kottoor, main accused in Abhaya murder case, being brought out of the CBI court premises after he was awarded double life sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 6.5 lakh, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, December 23, 2020. (PTI)

Abhaya murder case: Priest, nun sentenced to life imprisonment

According to NRC officials, 1,032 ineligible persons identified by it in last year's updated NRC are either ‘declared foreigners’, marked as ‘D voters’ or having cases pending at FTs (PTI)

Most of Assam’s 19 lakh NRC rejects can cast votes in 2021 polls

A division bench of Justice AV Sesha Sai continued hearing a petition on Wednesday, which was filed by panchayat raj principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Representational Image)

Panchayat polls: Andhra Pradesh HC tells state and SEC to resolve issues amicably

Owaisi said NPR is the first step towards NRC and would put Indians at risk of being marked as doubtful citizens (PTI)

NPR first step towards NRC: Owaisi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India suspends flights to and from UK in view of fast-spreading mutated Corona strain

A police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the closed ferry terminal in Dover, England, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended following the French government's announcement. (AP)

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Para cyclists set off on long ride

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off the final leg of the ride to Kanyakumari, totalling 1,279 km. — DC Image

Madras IITM to admit 8,154 students for first batch of first-ever online BSc Degree

The 8,154 students included 1,922 female candidates and 6,232 male candidates across India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham