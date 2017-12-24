search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyd family seeks Swaraj’s help to bring son's dead body from New Zealand

ANI
Published Dec 24, 2017, 11:42 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
The deceased, a student in New Zealand, was killed when a drunk driver jumped a red light and ploughed into his car.
Family of deceased Syed Abdul Raheem Fahad, 27, went to New Zealand two years ago on a student visa. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: The family of a 27-year-old man hailing from Hyderabad, who was killed in a road mishap in New Zealand, has urged the External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, to bring his body back at the earliest.

The incident occurred in Central Auckland when a speeding and the drunk driver jumped a red light and ploughed into Syed Abdul Raheem Fahad’s car, killing him.

 

Brother of the deceased, Syed Nehmath Ullah, spoke to ANI and said, “My brother Fahad went to New Zealand two years ago on a student visa. Today in the morning we received information that he met with an accident and succumbed to injuries, we request EAM Sushma Swaraj to help us and make our brother's body to reach India soon”.

One of the family members of the 27-year-old student added, “We have established contact with the concerned embassy, but we would like to request EAM Sushma Swaraj to help bring his body here at the earliest. We also want compensation”.

