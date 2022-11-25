  
Nation Other News 24 Nov 2022
Nation, In Other News

TS sets Jan. 15 deadline for 2BHK beneficiaries shortlisting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 25, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2022, 12:54 am IST
2BHK housing complex in Telangana.
 2BHK housing complex in Telangana. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: The state government has directed district collectors to complete the selection of beneficiaries for the allocation of double-bedroom (2BHK) houses to beneficiaries by January 15. Of the 2.91 lakh 2BHKs allotted to the poor across the state, 1.29 lakh 2BHKs have been completed so far, excluding Hyderabad.

Housing minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and special secretary (Housing) Sunil Sharma held a video conference with district collectors, additional collectors, and housing officials to review the progress of the 2BHK housing scheme, resolution of Dharani issues, among others.  The minister directed collectors to select beneficiaries for the 1.29 lakh 2BHKs that are completed and ready for allotment by January 15.  He instructed collectors to identify BPL families, those with food security cards, and those living in rented houses and compile a list accordingly. He directed that gram sabhas be held in villages and ward sabhas be held in municipalities/municipal corporations to shortlist eligible beneficiaries.

The final list of beneficiaries should be prepared in consultation with the respective elected representatives and sent to the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) in Hyderabad. The CS asked officials to provide power, sewerage, and roads to 2BHK housing colonies as well as complete 2BHK houses in the final stages of construction.

Somesh Kumar also reviewed the progress of podu lands survey, village nurseries, sports complexes in villages and towns. The CS stated that podu land survey should be completed soon and that gram sabhas should be convened as soon as possible to record the resolutions. Sub-divisional meetings should also be expedited and completed. Collectors were asked to complete the process for applications pending under GO 58 and GO 59 for the regularisation of government lands under possession of private individuals.

...
Tags: chief secretary somesh kumar, 2bhk houses, telangana state technological services
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


