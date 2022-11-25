  
Three HC judges to be transferred out

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 25, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2022, 1:12 am IST
HYDERABAD: Amid ongoing protests against the proposed transfer of Justice A. Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana High Court to Patna, the Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday passed a resolution to transfer two more HC judges out of Telangana.

In all, the collegium chaired by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, proposed to transfer three Telangana HC judges, two Andhra Pradesh HC judges and two Madras HC judges to other courts.

Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy will be transferred to Patna High Court, Justice Kanneganti Lalitha to the Karnataka High Court and Justice D. Nagarjun to the Madras High Court.

In Andhra Pradesh, Justice Battu Devanand will be transferred to the Madras High Court and Justice D. Ramesh, to the Allahabad High Court.

The collegium forwarded its resolution to the Union government, to get an approval from the President of India.

Around 45 days ago, sources had said that Justice Lalitha Kanneganto and Justice Devaraju Nagarjun would be transferred to the Calcutta High Court. However, the collegium decided on other courts for the duo on Thursday.

