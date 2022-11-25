  
Nation Other News 24 Nov 2022 No politics over &ls ...
Nation, In Other News

No politics over ‘podu’ lands, warn forest officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Nov 25, 2022, 1:22 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2022, 1:22 am IST
Several officers asked the government to clarify its current policy on forest land encroachment — DC Image
 Several officers asked the government to clarify its current policy on forest land encroachment — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Telangana state forest department on Wednesday put all political parties on notice declaring that it will no longer be acceptable to them if any party makes promises on regularization of forest encroachments. Representatives of different forest officers’ associations, in a meeting with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) R.M. Dobriyal at Aranya Bhavan in the city, also made it clear that clear cut guidelines and a road map must be issued by the PCCF with regard to dealing with RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act.

Dobriyal in turn, assured the representatives that he will take the associations’ concerns to the government. Immediately after the meeting, he met with director general of police M. Mahendar Reddy and requested police support for forest staff in the field. According to a release from the forest department, the DGP assured of police assistance in sensitive areas, and that instructions will be issued to implement this assurance.

Earlier in the meeting at Aranya Bhavan, attended by representatives of the Junior Forest Officers, Forest Range Officers, State Forest Officers, and IFS Officers associations, the PCCF was asked to ensure distribution of firearms to Forest Ranger Officers and above ranked staff, evict all Gutti Koyas from Telangana’s forests as they are not eligible for any forest rights lands, and called on the government to amend the Forest Act of 1967 to make all forest land encroachment instances as non-bailable offences with a punishment of 7 to 10 years.

The Retired IFS Officers Association, meanwhile, strongly condemned the FRO’s killing and demanded that all political parties refrain from making claims on the podu issue. It also sought strict action from the government against the killers.

They also sought clarity from the government on its current policy on encroachment of forest land, extend support to the department, and  undertake  a comprehensive survey of forest lands to demarcate forest boundaries in Telangana.

...
Tags: telangana forest department, podu land, recognition of forest rights act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Podu pattas promise: Forest officials feel useless, abandoned
Politics over podu lands: Axe falls on forest officials
Tribals hack forest officer to death over podu land issue

Latest From Nation

The forest department warned that the government “would be put to face the violent public reaction/assault if any attempt is made to arrest the encroachment”. (DC file photo)

State warned 4 years ago of serious violence over podu pattas

GHMC’s chief city planner S. Devender Reddy instantly instructed field officials to stop the encroachment of the demarcated green belt and asked officials to erect a notice board stating: “This land belongs to GHMC inscribed on it”. (Representational Image/DC)

On DC alert, GHMC averts landgrab bid

N ational convener of Yuva Chetna, Rohit Kumar Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Time for uniform civil code, says Yuva Chetna convener

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Wikimedia)

HC slaps fine of 1 lakh each on 14 farmers for misleading it for favourable orders



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: 28 suffer eye injuries due to firecrackers

Patients wait for their turn to get treatment at Sarojini Devi eye hospital at Mehdipatnam following eye related injuries after Diwali on Tuesday. (DC Image/SSR)

Nirav Modi loses appeal, UK HC rules suicide risk does not bar extradition to India

File photo of Nirav Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)

Low pressure forms over Bay; cyclone likely

Another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25 — Representational Image/By Arrangement
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->