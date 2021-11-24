Nation Other News 24 Nov 2021 Kerala law student s ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala law student suicide: Police arrests husband, in-laws over dowry harassment

ANI
Published Nov 24, 2021, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 4:25 pm IST
The deceased died by suicide after alleging her husband and his family members harassed her for dowry
The police have arrested her husband Muhammad Suhail, her father-in-law Yusuf and her mother-in-law Rukhiya. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The police have arrested her husband Muhammad Suhail, her father-in-law Yusuf and her mother-in-law Rukhiya. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Aluva: A day after a 21-year-old law student died by suicide in Kochi, the police arrested three people, including her husband, in Kerala's Aluva on Wednesday.

The deceased, Moufiya Parveen, died by suicide after alleging her husband Muhammed Suhail and his family members harassed her for dowry.
The police have arrested her husband Muhammad Suhail, her father-in-law Yusuf and her mother-in-law Rukhiya.

 

K Karthick, Rural SP, said, "The case will be investigated by DSP-rank officer because the case has been registered under Section 304 (B) of the IPC."

The victim in her suicide note had alleged that Circle Inspector Sudheer neglected her complaint against her husband and his family and also misbehaved with her.

On this, SP Karthick said that necessary action will be taken upon investigation.

...
Tags: kerala police
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


