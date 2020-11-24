Telangana geared-up to administer Covid vaccines: KCR

CM Rao cautioned that one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side-effects, especially by taking into consideration different weather and climatic conditions. (Representational Image:AFP)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced on Tuesday that Telangana state government was geared up to administer scientifically approved vaccines to people. Rao felt that before administering the vaccine, it has to be ascertained whether the vaccine has any negative side-effects.

Chief Minister Rao was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a video conference with all Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors in the country. PM Modi discussed methods to be followed for distributing and administering vaccines to people.

Placing his views during the meeting from Pragathi Bhavan, Chandrashekar Rao said, “people are eagerly waiting for the vaccine. It is the need of the hour. Telangana government is ready to distribute and administer vaccines to people on a priority basis.”

Rao cautioned that one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side-effects, especially by taking into consideration different weather and climatic conditions.

He said, “Coronavirus also did not affect the country in a uniform manner. The vaccine too may give different side effects in different regions. Hence, initially, let the Centre send a batch of vaccine doses to all states, which can be administered on some people on a test basis. Let us assess the situation after administering vaccines to these volunteers and then administer it to the rest of the people.”

Rao also reviewed the plan with officials and instructed them to prepare an action plan for distributing and administering the vaccine in the state. He instructed them to create the required infrastructure facilities and put in place a cold storage chain network across the state. He suggested constituting committees at state, district and mandal level to conduct Covid vaccination programmes.

He said, “vaccine should be first given to Covid warriors and frontline workers, like medical staff, police and other departments, as well as people above 60 years and those suffering from acute diseases. A priority list should be prepared.”