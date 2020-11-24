The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 24 Nov 2020 Telangana geared-up ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana geared-up to administer Covid vaccines: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 24, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Rao cautioned that one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side-effects,
CM Rao cautioned that one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side-effects, especially by taking into consideration different weather and climatic conditions. (Representational Image:AFP)
 CM Rao cautioned that one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side-effects, especially by taking into consideration different weather and climatic conditions. (Representational Image:AFP)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced on Tuesday that Telangana state government was geared up to administer scientifically approved vaccines to people. Rao felt that before administering the vaccine, it has to be ascertained whether the vaccine has any negative side-effects.

Chief Minister Rao was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a video conference with all Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors in the country. PM Modi discussed methods to be followed for distributing and administering vaccines to people.

 

Placing his views during the meeting from Pragathi Bhavan, Chandrashekar Rao said, “people are eagerly waiting for the vaccine. It is the need of the hour. Telangana government is ready to distribute and administer vaccines to people on a priority basis.”

Rao cautioned that one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side-effects, especially by taking into consideration different weather and climatic conditions.

He said, “Coronavirus also did not affect the country in a uniform manner. The vaccine too may give different side effects in different regions. Hence, initially, let the Centre send a batch of vaccine doses to all states, which can be administered on some people on a test basis. Let us assess the situation after administering vaccines to these volunteers and then administer it to the rest of the people.”

 

Rao also reviewed the plan with officials and instructed them to prepare an action plan for distributing and administering the vaccine in the state. He instructed them to create the required infrastructure facilities and put in place a cold storage chain network across the state. He suggested constituting committees at state, district and mandal level to conduct Covid vaccination programmes.

He said, “vaccine should be first given to Covid warriors and frontline workers, like medical staff, police and other departments, as well as people above 60 years and those suffering from acute diseases. A priority list should be prepared.”

 

...
Tags: kcr on covid vaccine distribution, covid vaccine distribution telangana, administer vaccine on test basis, action plan covid vaccine distribution
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 would be provided to small and petty vendors under the scheme

Jagananna Thodu to be launched today in Andhra Pradesh

The Congress manifesto also said the party would constitute a ‘Lakes Protection Authority’ along with RWAs to protect lakes from encroachment and land grabbing.

Congress manifesto promises Rs 50,000 for flood relief, protect lakes from mafia

Bandi challenged Chief Minister Rao to come for a debate over Central fund allocations made to Telangana state in general, and Hyderabad city in particular.

BJP mayor will throw out 40,000 Rohingyas, Pakistanis from Old City: Bandi Sanjay

Sources privy to the ongoing special drive say that out of 1,326 industrial units identified for inspection in the entire state, notices have been served only 300 units following deviations in certain norms.

Lack of uniformity hindering inspection of ‘explosive’ industries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India condemns terrorist attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Afghan's first vice-president Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission office in Kabul. - At least two people were killed and a dozen more wounded in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul early on September 9, officials said. (AFP File)

Nizam's grandson wants Centre to help him fight for his share of funds

7th Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan

Validity of driving licences extended till Dec. 31, 2020

Representational image (PTI)

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Bombay High Court directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham