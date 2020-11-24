The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 24 Nov 2020 Decision on date of ...
Nation, In Other News

Decision on date of opening cinema theatres in Telangana tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Nov 24, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
A meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday of all exhibitors, theatre owners and movie distributors
Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao had on Monday announced that Telangana has decided to allow reopening of cinema theatres.
 Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao had on Monday announced that Telangana has decided to allow reopening of cinema theatres.

Hyderabad: Owners of cinema theatres in Hyderabad and across Telangana are expected to decide on Wednesday the date from which they will throw open the cinemas for public after an eight-month long lockdown, which saw the cinema exhibition industry go into a tailspin.

According to Narayandas Narang, who managed Asian Cinema theaters, which owns over a hundred screens in Telangana, said, “work on sanitizing theatres has already begun as part of post Covid-19 lockdown precautions. We will make sure cineastes who come to watch movies won’t have to worry about Covid and instead focus on enjoying cinema,” he said.

 

“A meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday of all exhibitors, theatre owners and movie distributors. We expect a decision will be taken at the meeting as to when to reopen theatres,” Narang told Deccan Chronicle.

Balgovind Raju, owner of Sudarshan 35MM and Devi 70MM theatres, said, “there are around 40 movies in a queue for release, while a few others are at different stages of production. We are ready to show any movie if distributors come forward to release them.”

On concerns of Covid, Raju said, “we will take care of cine-goers as if they are our own family members. After all, if anything goes wrong, impact will be felt by the entire cinema industry, from production to exhibition.”

 

Emphasizing on experience, Raju said, “watching movie in theatres is different from home viewing of movies streamed online on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Once movie lovers begin making their way to theatres, big budget movies will be forming a queue for release.”

P. Kiran, a reputed producer of the Telugu cinema industry, expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his timely support. He said, “the TRS government has always encouraged the cinema Industry. Now there are a series of movies set for release which people can look forward to for release, followed by big releases in January during Sankranti festival time.”

 

As may be recalled, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao had on Monday announced that Telangana has decided to allow reopening of cinema theatres, as long as they follow norms laid down as part of Covid-19 safety protocol. Among measures needed to be in place for cinema theatres is mandatory wearing of masks by all viewers and staff, maintaining physical distance standards in all common areas and seating capacity reduced to half of normal occupancy.

...
Tags: telangana film theatres open, covid lockdown film theatres telangana, sanitise cinema theatres telangana, telangana cinema theatres, kcr decides to open film theatres
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 would be provided to small and petty vendors under the scheme

Jagananna Thodu to be launched today in Andhra Pradesh

The Congress manifesto also said the party would constitute a ‘Lakes Protection Authority’ along with RWAs to protect lakes from encroachment and land grabbing.

Congress manifesto promises Rs 50,000 for flood relief, protect lakes from mafia

Bandi challenged Chief Minister Rao to come for a debate over Central fund allocations made to Telangana state in general, and Hyderabad city in particular.

BJP mayor will throw out 40,000 Rohingyas, Pakistanis from Old City: Bandi Sanjay

Sources privy to the ongoing special drive say that out of 1,326 industrial units identified for inspection in the entire state, notices have been served only 300 units following deviations in certain norms.

Lack of uniformity hindering inspection of ‘explosive’ industries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India condemns terrorist attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Afghan's first vice-president Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission office in Kabul. - At least two people were killed and a dozen more wounded in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul early on September 9, officials said. (AFP File)

Nizam's grandson wants Centre to help him fight for his share of funds

7th Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan

Validity of driving licences extended till Dec. 31, 2020

Representational image (PTI)

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Bombay High Court directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham