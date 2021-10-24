Nation Other News 24 Oct 2021 Hyderabad Police lau ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad Police launches new initiative for women's safety

ANI
Published Oct 24, 2021, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2021, 2:58 pm IST
Hyderabad's 'She' team celebrated its 7th Anniversary on Saturday
'She' teams were launched on October 24, 2014 in Hyderabad City. (Photo: P. Surendra/File)
Hyderabad: For better safety and security of women, Hyderabad Police's 'She' unit started a new initiative called 'Saat Saat Ab Aur Bhi Pass' that was launched by the Hyderabad City Police on Saturday.

Hyderabad's "She" team celebrated its 7th Anniversary on Saturday. As part of this, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar inaugurated "SAAT - Saath Ab Aur Bhi Pas" in presence of an Additional Commissioner of Police, Shikha Goel.

 

As per the official release by Hyderabad Police, 'She' teams were launched on October 24, 2014 in Hyderabad City. These teams were formed keeping in view the Telangana Government's vision for a safe and secure environment for women. With the successful impact created by "She" teams, the concept is replicated not only to the entire Telangana state but also many other states like Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar while speaking to ANI, stated that on the occasion "We have decided that in-charge of Hyderabad's 'She' team, Sirisha Ragavedra, who is also the additional DCP, will come here every Wednesday at Chelapura South zone to provide quick relief and remedies to women and girls of this area."

 

"As per the statics of the National Crime Records Bureau, Hyderabad is one of the safest cities in India as far as women safety is concerned. But we have to continue with the work. We have to see that crime against women is reduced further. Any criminal activity with an intention to hurt women should be promptly dealt with. I compliment all the officers here, and my best wishes to the 200 women who have come here from various schools," said Anjani Kumar.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner applauded the 'She' Teams, the first of its kind initiative of Hyderabad City Police, as it addressed problems of more than 8000 victims and their families, wherein 687 FIRs were registered, 723 petty were cases filed and 942 red-handed cases were booked.

 

Tags: hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


