Andhra Pradesh is role-model in energy conservation: Union minister R.K. Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 25, 2021, 3:19 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 3:19 am IST
Singh stressed the need for introducing a national carbon market for a large-scale promotion of clean energy technologies
R.K. Singh. (Twitter)
Vijayawada: The Union power ministry has appreciated Andhra Pradesh for its extraordinary efforts to promote energy efficiency and energy conservation in a mission mode by implementing proven practices on the energy efficiency front.

Addressing a national-level review meeting, Union power minister R.K. Singh, said that as per United Nations Climate Change Conference, India has assured to achieve 40 per cent of cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuels as per nationally determined contributions by 2030.

 

Singh stressed the need for introducing a national carbon market for a large-scale promotion of clean energy technologies, which can lead to de-carbonization of the economy and mobilizing international finance for GreenHouse Gas (GHG) mitigation.

Power secretary Alok Kumar appreciated Andhra Pradesh and said that AP became a role-model by setting up a dedicated/stand alone state-designated agency (SDA) with its AP State Energy Conservation Mission  for energy conservation and energy efficiency and appointing chief secretary as the chairman. He stated that out of 36 state designated agencies, only Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have formed stand alone SDAs. They are pioneers in the establishment of a mechanism that is the formation of Stand Alone SDA.
He said that the Union power ministry will amend the Energy Conservation Act-2001 by making state energy efficiency agencies (SEEA’s) mandatory for all states.

 

Director-general of BEE, Abhay Bakre said that activities of BEE related to energy efficiency and conservation will result in reduction of 557 million tonnes of CO2 per annum by 2030.

AP energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that AP is the only State to issue a G.O (Rt.89) for constituting energy conservation cells in all government departments, autonomous bodies and societies to promote energy conservation.

He mentioned that the government has also notified energy conservation building code (ECBC) making energy conservation measures mandatory in commercial and other non-residential buildings. He further mentioned that the State successfully implemented the PAT (Perform, Achieve, Trade) scheme in energy intensive industries and achieved energy savings of 0.21 Mtoe (Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent) under PAT cycle one and 0.295 Mtoe under cycle two.

 

Tags: climate change, energy conservation, r k singh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


