TS EAMCET 2020 results announced: Tenali girl tops agriculture, medical stream

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Oct 24, 2020, 9:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2020, 9:12 pm IST
Bareddy Sai Thrisha Reddy of Sangareddy and Tummala Snikitha of Hyderabad secured the second and third ranks
Eamcet is taken up by students for entry into undergraduate professional courses and is conducted on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).
HYDERABAD: A student from AP topped the agriculture and medical stream of the Telangana state Eamcet, the results of which were released on Saturday. Girls bagged the top spots in the test which was conducted by the JNTU-H on behalf of the TS Council of Higher Education.

Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu of Tenali secured the first rank, while Bareddy Sai Thrisha Reddy of Sangareddy and Tummala Snikitha of Hyderabad secured the second and third ranks, respectively. All three are NEET All India rank holders. Sindhu was ranked 6 in NEET and Thrisha was placed 14th and Snikitha second.

 

This year, 78,981 candidates registered for the Eamcet A&M stream, of whom 63,857 appeared and 59,113 qualified. The qualifying percentage stood at 92.57.

Meanwhile, the first phase of web-based counselling for admission into engineering and pharmacy colleges for 2020-21 was conducted for candidates from October 12 to October 22. Of the 74,094 seats available, 50,288 were allotted — 50,137 for engineering courses and 151 to pharmacy. There are 19,998 engineering and 3,808 pharmacy seats.

eamcet, ts council of higher education, telangana
India, Telangana, Hyderabad


