The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: DEL 27/2, Overs 4.4, KKR VS DEL Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Other News 24 Oct 2020 Maize stocks will be ...
Nation, In Other News

Maize stocks will be purchased by the government at MSP: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Oct 24, 2020, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2020, 3:17 pm IST
Rao expressed disappointment that some farmers had cultivated maize in the monsoon season despite repeated advice from the government
Farm workers carry maize corn at a village on the outskirts. (Representational Image)
 Farm workers carry maize corn at a village on the outskirts. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: In a major relief to distressed maize farmers, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced that maize stocks will be purchased by the government at minimum support price (MSP) of `1,800 per quintal.

Maize would be purchased by the TS Marketing Federation (TS Markfed) through purchase centres established in the villages for paddy procurement.

 

The Chief Minister was reviewing the estimated crop yields during the Kharif season with senior officers. Rao pointed out that the government was not responsible for purchasing maize as farmers went against its advice, but keeping in view their plight, the government was ready to bear the losses.

While urging farmers not to cultivate maize in the upcoming Rabi season under any circumstances, Rao expressed disappointment that some farmers had cultivated maize in the monsoon season despite repeated advice from the government that they will suffer losses as maize was not in a position to get MSP in the market.

 

Stating that Markfed purchased nine lakh tonnes of maize for `1,668 crore in the last Rabi season, Rao said, “Maize has no demand in the open market across the country and the entire yield was sold for `823 crore through open auction, thereby causing a loss of `845 crore loss for TS Markfed.”

Rao reiterated that the government was not in a position to purchase maize cultivated in the Rabi season.

Stating that the BJP-led Union government was to be blamed for drop in maize prices after it has decided to reduce the import duty from 50 per cent to just 15 per cent, he urged farmers not to fall for cheap politics of the BJP leadership which was now criticising the state government only to derive political mileage.

 

...
Tags: maize crop, telengana, msp, kcr aid flood-affected, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR wants 15 teams to monitor tanks, lakes
I am ready to fight with God for water: KCR
KCR to expose AP and Centre in Apex Council meet

Latest From Nation

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav (Representative Image)

Tejashwi Yadav releases election manifesto.

DMK president M.K. Stalin

War of words over 7.5% quota for TN govt school kids

Representational image of flamed granite tiles

More facilities to come up at Tank Bund area

Representational Image

Karnataka mulls opening of colleges from November 17



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: DEL 27/2, Overs 4.4, KKR VS DEL Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs MI Match 41, Mumbai Indians win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS MI Match 41, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs SUN Match 40, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS SRH Match 40, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Government will fix ‘right age’ of marriage for girls: PM Modi

The women and child development ministry had in June formed a task force under former politician Jaya Jaitly to examine matters related to the age of motherhood and lowering of maternal mortality rate (MMR).

Nirbhay missile fails during trial

File photo

Kharif output tipped to rise by 5-6 per cent this year

Rainfall this year has been 7 per cent above the long-period average. (File photo)

Voluntary blood donation camp at lower tank bund on Police Flag day

Blood donation camp at Pingali Venkatrama Reddy Convention Center, Lower Tank Bund. Picture credits : Surender Reddy

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham