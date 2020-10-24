The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, In Other News

COVID-19 cases in Telangana on the decline

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 24, 2020, 11:46 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2020, 3:27 pm IST
Total recoveries from SARS-CoV-2 are 2,07,326 and there are 20,377 active cases in the state.
Indians wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus walks on a street in Hyderabad, India. (AP)
 Indians wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus walks on a street in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

The Covid-19 death toll neared the 1,300 mark, with the state recording six fatalities from the disease on Thursday. According to the health department bulletin on Friday, the state recorded 1,421 and six deaths on Thursday.  The tally is now 2,29,001 and toll 1,298. Total recoveries are 2,07,326 and there are 20,377 active cases in the state. GHMC recorded 249 new cases, Medchal Malkajgiri 111 and Ranga Reddy 97.  There were only 38,484 tests carried out as the cases are declining and fewer people are coming to hospitals. The in-patient load is also reducing.  With the onset of festival season, the government is urging people to wear masks properly, maintain physical distance and follow the protocols of safety to protect themselves from infection. With unlocking complete and people moving out it has been advised that unnecessary travel must be avoided.

...
Tags: coronavirus telangana, covid-19 recoveries
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


