COVID-19 test positivity continues to spike in Chennai

Chennai: While the normal life is limping back to normalcy as a result of the government relaxed in the lockdown norms, the test positivity of COVID 19 continues to spike in the city for the last 60 days. According to the data provided by the State Health Department, at least 23274 positive cases were reported in the state in the last 20 days (in between October 2 and 22).

It comes against 22434 cases reported in between September 12 and October 2 while it was 22202 in between August 23 and September 12. The trend in daily positivity rate shows as 1692 (June 24 and July 14), 1166 (July 15 and August 3) 1120 (August 3 and 23) 1110(August 23 and September 12), 1121 (September 12 and October 2) and 1163 (October 2 and October 22)

The growth of the positive cases shows 1273 on May 3 to 4882 on May 13 to 9364 on May 23 to 16,585 on June 3 to 45814 on June 24 to 79662 on July 14 to 102985 on August 3 to 125389 on August 23 to 147591 on September 12 to 170025 on October 2 to 193299 on October 22.

Meanwhile, active cases registered a negative growth in the city in the same period. The active cases came down from 12013 on October 2 to 11107 on October 22. As per the data, the trend shows that active cases had peaked from 1007 on May 3 to 4012 on May 13 to 5461 on May 23 to 7805 on June 3 to 18673 on June 24 and then down to 15814 on July 14 to 11983 on August 3 then up to 13223 on August 23 down to 10645 on September 12 and up to 12013 on October 2 and down to October 22.

The recovery rate has recorded an improvement in the last 20 days, registering 23852 cases against 20784 in the previous 20 days. The trend of daily recovery shows as 1803 (between June 24 and July 14) to1313 (July 14 and August 3) to1038 (August 3 and 23) to 1220 (August23 and September 12) to 1039 (September 12 and October 2) to 1192 (October 2 and 22)

While the recovery case improved between the period of August23 and September 12, the decline was seen in between August 3 and 23 as well. The number of recovered cases had declined from 26274 (between July 14 and August 3) to 20759 (between August 3 and 23).

The trend shows as the number had quadrupled from May 3 to May 13, doubled between May 13 and May 23, rose in between May 23 and June 3 and improved in between June 13 and June 24 as 18673cases, climbed as 36079 in between June 24 and July 14.

However, the death rate recorded an upward trend in the last twenty days. A total of 328 COVID19-realted registered in the last 20 days against 282 in between October 2 and September12.

The data show, the daily death rate has increased from 26 (between June 3 and June 24) to 31 (June 24 between July 14) to 44 between July 14 and August 3. But the daily death rate had started declining between August 3 and 23 as 20 and 19 in between August 23 to September 12. The rate touched 14 in between September 12 and October 2. However it went up to 16 in between October 2 and October 22. The death toll mounted from 17cases on May 3 to 3569 as of October 22 (almost 6 months).

This comes at time when the latest serological survey in the city found that one-third of the population has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection and developed antibodies. According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, of the 6,389 samples tested, 2,062 were positive for the presence of IgG antibodies, recording an overall positivity of 32.3 percent. Following this, the Chief Minister the other day promised a free vaccine for all people in the state.

It was on March 9 the first case of Covid 19 was reported in Chennai. But the cases started spiralling as a result of attendance of Chennaites at Tablighi Jamaat conclave held in Delhi in March and the crowds at the Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market. The spread of the virus to the densely populated slums in the city was also one of the reasons.

Zones including Tiru-vi-ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam Teynampet, Royapuram, and Tondiarpet accounted over 60 per cent of the death cases while Teynampet remains the worst-hit with 449 deaths.

According to the data, the Health department has conducted a total of 9275108 sample tests while 9019152 individuals tested across the state. According to the officials, most of the death cases are with comorbid conditions.