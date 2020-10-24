The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, In Other News

Ambiguity continues over celebrating Vijayadashami

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Oct 24, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2020, 3:14 pm IST
Telangana Vidwat Sabha has decided to celebrate the festival on Sunday
immersion of goddess Durga on the occasion of Vijayadashami, at Ulsoor lake (Representational Image)
 immersion of goddess Durga on the occasion of Vijayadashami, at Ulsoor lake (Representational Image)

Kakinada : Ambiguity prevails over when Vijayadasami, the last and most important day of Dasara festival, should be celebrated. This is because almanac writers and astrologers are expressing different opinions.

The view of some is that the festival is on Sunday, as Dasami prevails after sunset. Others argue that Dasami will start with sunrise on Monday. So, the festival will be on that day.

 

Astrological researcher and Philosophical Truth founder Neelam Purna Mohan says the Dasami tithi and Sravanam star should be there when the festival is celebrated. The Dasami tithi should also be there after sunset time, according to the shashtras like the Prasna Tantra, Dharma Sindhu and Nirnaya Sindhu. According to this calculation, Vijayadasami should be celebrated on Sunday.
Kurnool district Archaka Purohit Samyojak Devalla Vasantharaya Sainath Sarma says calculations should take into account that Dasami tithi exists during afternoon. According to this also, Vijayadasami should be celebrated on Sunday.

 

Almanac writer Godavarti Sampatkumar Appalacharyulu maintains that festival dates should differentiate between general view and temple view. He said though some are arguing that the festival is on Sunday, according to temples’ Agama shashtras and Samhithas, Vijayadasami must be celebrated on Monday. However, Appalacharyulu clarified that devotees, who have been performing special poojas since Padyami tithi, the first day of Telugu month of Ashwayuja masa, can celebrate the festival on Sunday. But temples should celebrate the festival on Monday. He said that in Hindu tradition, there are different schools of thought. Each set follows its own traditions and shashtras. It is not necessary that all should celebrate the festival on the same day. There is room for different opinions.

 

However, Telangana Vidwat Sabha has decided to celebrate the festival on Sunday. Almanac writer Ponnaluri Srinivasa Gargeya said state governments can declare holiday for their employees on October 26, but the Dasara festival should be celebrated on Sunday.

...
Tags: vijayadasami celebrations, coronavirus precautions
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


