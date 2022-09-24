  
Nation Other News 24 Sep 2022 This Indian village ...
Nation, In Other News

This Indian village opts for 'evening detox' to curb life's daily digital clutter

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 24, 2022, 6:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2022, 6:04 pm IST
The idea was mooted by Vijay Mohite, the sarpanch of Mohityanche Vadgaon village, and residents have been participating in this novel exercise enthusiastically. (Representational Image)
 The idea was mooted by Vijay Mohite, the sarpanch of Mohityanche Vadgaon village, and residents have been participating in this novel exercise enthusiastically. (Representational Image)

SANGLI: A village in Maharashtra's Sangli district is showing the way out of the clutter of electronic gadgets and social media platforms in modern life by getting its residents to go in for a "digital detox" every evening.

The idea was mooted by Vijay Mohite, the sarpanch of Mohityanche Vadgaon village, and residents have been participating in this novel exercise enthusiastically.

A siren goes off from a local temple at 7 pm, signalling people to put off their mobile phones and other gadgets and switch off their television sets, etc to indulge in reading books, studying and talking with one another, while the second alarm at 8.30 pm signals the end of the detox period.

Talking to PTI, the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the subsequent spell of online classes brought mobile phones into the hands of children for long hours even after school ended for the day, while television viewing hours of parents got extended.

"When physical classes resumed, teachers realised children had become lazy, did not want to read and write and were mostly engrossed in their mobile phones before and after the school hours. There weren't separate study rooms in the homes of the villagers. So I put forth the idea of a digital detox," he said.

"I had proposed a one-and-a-half hour period at first. Initially, there was hesitancy as people were wondering if it was possible to keep away from mobile and TV screens. On Independence Day, we convened a gram sabha of women and decided to purchase a siren. Then ASHA workers, anganwadi sevikas, gram panchayat employees, retired teachers went home to home to create awareness about digital detox," he added.

Mohityanche Vadgaon has been home to freedom fighters, has won awards for cleanliness from the state and central governments and is known for maintaining social harmony, with the focus always being on development works, he said.

"At present, between 7 pm and 8.30 pm, people keep their mobile phones aside, switch off television sets and focus on reading, studying, writing and conversations. A ward-wise committee has been set up to monitor if the initiative is being implemented," the sarpanch explained.

Emphasising the need for such a move, student Gayatri Nikam said her peers and others were glued to phones and television sets during lockdown, even during power outages, with hardly a glance at course books and other study material.

Another person said women in the village's households would be busy watching television serials and there wasn't much parental supervision over children.

"Now, from 7 pm to 8.30 pm, children study while parents read and write. There is no disturbance as everyone goes about such productive activities," the villager added.

Incidentally, earlier this month, some members of the Jain community in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh had observed a "digital fast" for 24 hours during the 'paryushan parva' by keeping away from their smartphones and other electronic gadgets.

NP

...
Tags: maharashtra, asha, gram panchayat, vijay mohite


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Congress resorting to dirty politics, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

A poster brought out by the Karnataka Congress to target the state BJP over the charges of corruption. (Image: DC)

PayCM: Minister says Congress targeting Bommai as he is Lingayat

Assam Police takes two PFI members to the court after their arrest, in Guwahati, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

PFI organised training camp to create disturbance during PM's Patna visit: Agencies

Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Shashi Tharoor gets nomination forms collected for Cong president poll



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

HC stays distribution of KCR Nutrition Kit

Telangana High Court (Photo: PTI)

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court admits plea for carbon-dating of 'Shivling'

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (Photo: PTI)

E-auction of over 1200 mementos, gifts presented to PM Modi begins

Mementos and gift items presented to PM Modi (ANI)

And now a Congress version of Telangana Talli

Reflecting the features of a rural working woman from the farming community, the sculpture at Gandhi Bhavan is draped in a tri-coloured sari reflecting the colours of the National Flag. (P. Surendra/DC)

Osmania Jr docs to strike over unpaid stipends

News
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->