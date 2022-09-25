  
PCB’s water quality report on Hyderabad's lakes yet to see light of the day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Sep 25, 2022, 2:29 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2022, 8:12 am IST
HYDERABAD: It has been two weeks since the Ganesh idol immersion but officials at the Pollution Control Board are yet to complete the assessment of water quality in the city lakes where plaster of Paris (PoP) and clay idols were immersed.

This is in spite of a categorical assurance given by the board officials that they would undertake quality assessment as per Central PCB guidelines before the final immersion day, September 9. Towards this, water samples were to be collected from the Hussainsagar before, during and after the immersion.

There has been no update on any progress on this count. Officials informed about samples being collected only from the Hussainsagar while there has been no mention of a similar exercise in other lakes.

As per a GHMC report, more than 80,000 metric tonnes of debris was recovered from the lakes after HMDA and GHMC staff worked toiled for 10 days to clear the lake.

Over 1.25 lakh idols were immersed in 35 city water bodies during the 10-day festivities and more than 90,000 idols were immersed in the GHMC limits.

An official told Deccan Chronicle “The samples have been collected and a water quality assessment exercise has been undertaken. A final report will be in the public domain soon”.

Meanwhile, a strong stench emanating from Hussainsagar after the cleaning exercise is making it difficult for people to pass by.

As more idol immersions would soon be on the way due to Navaratri and Bathukamma that commence on Monday, a water quality assessment report becomes all the more critical and important to take cognizance of the pollution levels in the city lakes.

