Human rights panel moved against Azhar for stampede

A complaint has been lodged with the TS Human Rights Commission seeking criminal cases against HCA president Mohd Azharuddin in connection with the Gymkhana Ground stampede (Photo: AP)

HYDERABAD: A complaint has been lodged with the TS Human Rights Commission seeking criminal cases against HCA president Mohd Azharuddin in connection with the stampede at Gymkhana Ground on Thursday.

The petitioner B. Yugandhar Goud said that the HCA had started the sale of tickets just three days ahead of the match, creating confusion among fans. Instead of coordinating with the state government, the HCA ignored all safety measures and did not provide basic facilities to the fans. He alleged that the HCA had sold the tickets in the black market.