Congress demands thorough probe into T20 match ticket row

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 25, 2022, 1:58 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2022, 8:10 am IST
PCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud demanded that irrespective of the party affiliation those who are responsible for the stampede at the Gymkhana ground should be brought to book. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
HYDERABAD: Alleging that a nexus between the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and ministers had resulted in the fiasco over the sale of tickets for the T20 match between India and Australia here on Sunday, the Congress demanded a thorough inquiry.

PCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud demanded that irrespective of the party affiliation those who are responsible for the stampede at the Gymkhana ground should be brought to book. “There is a need to reveal the details as to how many tickets were put up on sale and how many were sold. Public should know about the details, like how many VVIPs including KTR, Srinivas Goud, MPs and MLAs received tickets,” he said.

Pointing out that there was a contradiction between the statements issued by HCA president Mohd Azharuddin and sports minister V. Srinivas Goud, the Congress leader felt that there was something fishy.  

He asked why the police conducted a lathi charge. “Both the government and HCA have failed to properly organise the international match. Those who are injured are yet to recover. I hope that the match will be conducted smoothly,” he added.

Tags: mahesh kumar goud, mohd azharuddin, hyderabad cricket association (hca)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


