Andhra Pradesh taking steps to promote domestic fish, prawn consumption

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its plan to promote domestic consumption of both marine and freshwater products, Andhra Pradesh government is proposing to open at least one retail outlet of fish and prawn in each ward / village secretariat all over the state.

The government has already initiated a series of measures to enhance per capita consumption of fish in AP to 24 kg by 2024 from the present 8.91 kg. Fisheries authorities have already started promoting domestic fish consumption by coming up with a novel scheme called “Fish Andhra” over a year ago. As part of it, fisheries department established aqua hubs as wholesale units. Of late, the department is focussing on establishing retail fish outlets too.

Accordingly, authorities are encouraging unemployed youth as well as existing fish vendors to set up fish retail units, utilising the subsidy of 40 percent being made available to BC and OC communities and 60 percent to women, SC and ST communities. Each unit costs about ₹1.75 lakh. Authorities are even arranging for bank loans, apart from providing training in running the outlets.

Fish and prawn outlets will make available fresh and live products in all 26 districts of the state. There will also be marinated fish and prawns that are “Ready to Cook”, in addition to those which are “Ready to Eat”.

Authorities are further encouraging development of infrastructure, including network to transport fish and prawn, in addition to enhancing facilities like cold storage. This will enable live and fresh fish and prawns to reach urban centres and local people.

Fisheries department in Kakinada district has already received numerous applications for setting up fish retail outlets in Matlapalem, Tallarevu, Samarlakota and other places.

Kakinada district fisheries officer P.V. Satyanarayana said, “To promote domestic fish and prawn consumption, we are encouraging unemployed youth to set up retail outlets by extending them all requisite support in the form of subsidy, bank loan and training. We are receiving a good response.”

So is the case in Krishna district, where fish retail outlets are being promoted especially in Penamaluru and Machilipatnam.

Krishna district fisheries officer Srinivasa Rao said, “We are encouraging setting up of both stationary and mobile retail outlets to make fish products available to people nearer to their locations.”