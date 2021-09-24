Nation Other News 24 Sep 2021 Hyderabad gets Rs 5, ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad gets Rs 5,000 crore for clean water, sewage

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2021, 8:33 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 10:27 am IST
While Rs 3,866 crore was sanctioned to build STPs, Rs 1,200 crore was sanctioned for improving drinking water supply
Referring to Rs 1,200 crore sanctioned for the drinking water project for areas outside ORR, Rama Rao said this included construction of 137 MLC capacity reservoirs and laying of addional drinking water pipelines over 2,100 kilometres. — (Representational Photo: AFP)
 Referring to Rs 1,200 crore sanctioned for the drinking water project for areas outside ORR, Rama Rao said this included construction of 137 MLC capacity reservoirs and laying of addional drinking water pipelines over 2,100 kilometres. — (Representational Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday said that the government had sanctioned Rs 5,066 crore at one go for setting up 31 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) in the city and ramp up drinking water supply on the outskirts.

Rama Rao told the media that this is the highest amount ever sanctioned to the city, and thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for releasing government orders immediately in this regard.

 

While Rs 3,866 crore was sanctioned to build STPs, Rs 1,200 crore was sanctioned for improving drinking water supply to the urban local bodies and gram panchayats surrounding Hyderabad.

Rama Rao stated that the work will be completed in two years and meet the city’s needs for 10 to 15 years.

"Once completed, Hyderabad will become the only city in the country to have a capacity to treat 100 per cent sewerage water. At present, the city has STPs to treat 772  MLDs (million litres a day) which accounts for just 46.75 per cent of total sewerage water produced. The new STPs will create additional capacity to treat 1,260 MLDs," Rama Rao said.

 

He said the STPs will be constructed in hybrid annuity model on the lines of the National Highways Authority of India constructing national highways. The companies which set up the STPs will maintain them for for 15 years. The government will contribute 40 per cent of funds while the rest will be mobilised through loans.

Referring to Rs 1,200 crore sanctioned for the drinking water project for areas outside ORR, Rama Rao said this included construction of 137 MLC capacity reservoirs and laying of addional drinking water pipelines over 2,100 kilometres.

 

“More than 20 lakh people in urban local bodies and gram panchayats surrounding Hyderabad will be benefited. Two lakh new water connections will be given in these areas which itself will be a record of sorts and a big relief to people who are facing drinking water issues for long,” he said.

Reiterating that the government is committed to clearing nala encroachments to avoid flooding, the minister said the government had plans to bring legislation to clear encroachments on nalas, lakes and water bodies.

"We will soon hold a meeting with elected representatives to take their help. After monsoon, we want to take up a special drive to clear encroachments," Rama Rao said. The government is willing to rehabilitate affected people by allotting 2BHK houses, he added.

 

Rama Rao reiterated his support to merge the SCB with the GHMC, stating that the government is not able to lay roads, flyovers, skyways etc due to restrictions imposed by the Local Military Authority while people residing in these areas are facing severe hardships due to abrupt closure of roads under SCB limits. He claimed that majority of the people in Hyderabad are in favour of GHMC-SCB merger.

Rama Rao refused to comment on the long-pending GHMC standing committee issue, saying that it’s a small operational matter which would be sorted out soon. As per norms, the standing committee has to be set up within three months but it’s been pending for seven.

 

...
Tags: ktr, hyderabad sewerage network, drinking water supply hyderabad, hyderabad orr, sewage treatment plants
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

Owaisi seeks LS speaker's intervention in case of vandalism at his Delhi residence

Telangana assembly. (Photo:DC/File)

Telangana Assembly adjourned to September 27

PM Narendra Modi and United States VP Kamala Harris met in Washington DC. (Photo: Twitter/PMO)

PM Modi meets US Vice President Kamala Harris; discusses bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific

According to the health ministry, as many as 3,28,48,273 people have recovered from the disease so far. (ANI Photo)

India reports 31,382 new COVID-19 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala Tourism dept launches mobile app for tourists

The design of the app. (Photo: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)

Two on bike fall to death from flyover after car crash in Bengaluru

The 23-year-old car driver was also injured in the grisly accident and has been hospitalised. (Representational Image)

SC displeased over delay in framing guidelines for issuance of death certificates

Advocate Sumeer Sodhi, who appeared for some of the applicants, said extended time for the first direction passed on June 30 is getting over on September 8. (PTI Photo)

Tamil is the Language of Gods, says Madras High Court

Madras High Court

Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala, claims Catholic Bishop

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->