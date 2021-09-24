AP to bolster export of fish, says Adimulapu

KADAPA: Kadapa district in-charge and education minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was according priority to education, health and agriculture towards which he has been ushering in new reforms.

Addressing a press conference after a district review board meeting here on Thursday, he said that Reddy has been urging public representatives to visit village secretariats under their purview to understand and resolve problems faced by the locals. As part of the Nadu-Nedu program, all schools and hospitals are being modernized with the latest infrastructure facilities, the minister said.

Ridiculing opposition charges that pension amounts were being taken away, Suresh clarified that all genuine pensioners, irrespective of caste or party affiliation, were being provided the benefits.

He said that during the meeting, people's representatives had brought to his notice that ponds in the district were being encroached and a special plan had been drawn to protect them, beginning from Kadapa district. He pointed out that they were keen on improving fisheries in all water sources so that the district could start exporting fish.

The meeting was attended by deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, chief whip Srikanth Reddy, whip Koramutla Srinivasulu, MP Avinash Reddy, district collector V Vijayarama Raju, MLCs Zakia Khanam and Shivnath Reddy, mayor Suresh Babu, MLAs Ravindra Reddy, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy, and Dr. Sudhir Reddy, and top district officials.