Nation Other News 24 Sep 2021 Annamayya reservoir ...
Nation, In Other News

Annamayya reservoir canals to be modernized

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 24, 2021, 12:37 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 12:37 am IST
Officials prepared proposals that are estimated to cost Rs 1.6 crore
Officials have prepared proposals for modernizing the Annamayya project canal as about 23 kms of canals from Annamayya Reservoir to Pullampet are full of weeds. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 Officials have prepared proposals for modernizing the Annamayya project canal as about 23 kms of canals from Annamayya Reservoir to Pullampet are full of weeds. (Representational Photo:PTI)

KADAPA: Officials have prepared proposals for modernizing the Annamayya project canal as about 23 kms of canals from Annamayya Reservoir to Pullampet are full of weeds, which are creating hurdles for a free flow to irrigated areas.

Officials prepared proposals that are estimated to cost Rs 1.6 crore. About 10,000 acres of ayacut land are not being irrigated due to the weeds. Incidentally, since the construction of the Annamayya project, there has never been sufficient supply of water to ayacut farms. As the water level in the reservoir is low, officials are focusing on drinking water supply.

 

Officials, who have been conducting a full-scale canal survey over the past few months, first prepared a preliminary report. A detailed project report was then prepared to enable modernization of the canals. The report is with the state finance ministry.

To this extent, it is felt that people's representatives from the district need to take the initiative in obtaining technical approvals. Officials say it will be possible to call for tenders and select a contracting company as soon as administrative approvals are received from the government.

 

...
Tags: annamayya project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile 22 farmers out of 97 aggrieved farmers, seeking a fair compensation to them, approached court. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Purushothapatnam farmers seek CID probe into land compensation issues

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) gave the state a total of 36 points out of 100 in its state food safety index report 2020-21. (Twitter)

AP’s dubious distinction in FSSAI’s food safety index

Counsel also informed the court that Adi Srinivas, who filed a complaint with the Union home ministry against Ramesh’s citizenship, does not have the locus standi to raise this issue as he had been defeated by Ramesh in earlier elections. — Twitter

Case on MLA Ramesh's citizenship adjourned to October 21

Ajay Gandhi.

Manthan co-founder, HLF man Ajay Gandhi no more



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala Tourism dept launches mobile app for tourists

The design of the app. (Photo: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)

Two on bike fall to death from flyover after car crash in Bengaluru

The 23-year-old car driver was also injured in the grisly accident and has been hospitalised. (Representational Image)

SC displeased over delay in framing guidelines for issuance of death certificates

Advocate Sumeer Sodhi, who appeared for some of the applicants, said extended time for the first direction passed on June 30 is getting over on September 8. (PTI Photo)

Tamil is the Language of Gods, says Madras High Court

Madras High Court

Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala, claims Catholic Bishop

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->