Annamayya reservoir canals to be modernized

KADAPA: Officials have prepared proposals for modernizing the Annamayya project canal as about 23 kms of canals from Annamayya Reservoir to Pullampet are full of weeds, which are creating hurdles for a free flow to irrigated areas.

Officials prepared proposals that are estimated to cost Rs 1.6 crore. About 10,000 acres of ayacut land are not being irrigated due to the weeds. Incidentally, since the construction of the Annamayya project, there has never been sufficient supply of water to ayacut farms. As the water level in the reservoir is low, officials are focusing on drinking water supply.

Officials, who have been conducting a full-scale canal survey over the past few months, first prepared a preliminary report. A detailed project report was then prepared to enable modernization of the canals. The report is with the state finance ministry.

To this extent, it is felt that people's representatives from the district need to take the initiative in obtaining technical approvals. Officials say it will be possible to call for tenders and select a contracting company as soon as administrative approvals are received from the government.