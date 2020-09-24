The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 24 Sep 2020
Nation, In Other News

JNTUH exam notice has students in jitters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Sep 24, 2020, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2020, 2:24 pm IST
Students, however, opposed this university’s decision saying this was unjust and put undue pressure on them
The student community in the state continues to express disappointment with the authorities as in a latest development, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) released a notice intimating of a second and third spell of exams to be conducted from the second week of October.

The notice released on Monday read: "This second spell of semester exams comprises regular and supplementary examinations of all PG courses (including Pharm D.) and all I-1, II-1, III-1 and IV-1 supply exams of B.Tech and B.Pharm courses. All the I-2, II-2, III-2 (even semester) regular examinations of B.Tech and B. Pharm courses shall be conducted in the third spell of semester exams, which will commence from last week of October."

 

Students, however, opposed this university’s decision saying this was unjust and put undue pressure on them already struggling with completion of syllabus through online classes during a raging pandemic.

Several students that Deccan Chronicle spoke with, said the University authorities were not bothered about the impacts such decisions would have on them including their health, and practical issues such as transportation.

A student in B.Tech fourth year who will have to appear for both regular exams and supplementary exams for third year, second semester said, "I tested positive for COVID-19 recently. We are expected to prepare for both the exams at such a short notice. We are not robots to get ready within a month for the entire semester course, especially when struggling with online classes for the previous semester."  

 

Another student said the decision caused panic among students, on whether to focus on current semester or to prepare for the previous semester exams. A student from Medchal district said, "the college told us that it will promote all students to the next semester for exams, so I did not carry any books with me. Now don't know how to arrange for books and resources at a short notice, while focusing on the ongoing classes and work assignments."

Moreover, final year students who are supposed to appear for supplementary exams of previous semester are finding it difficult to decide whether to focus on placements, or prepare to clear backlogs.

 

The notice gave students the option to pick three preference centres for exams of which one will be allocated randomly. However, students say this will not work because of accommodation related issues. Even if the university allowed them pick our centre, we would still have this problem, the students said.

Students are now demanding that the University should revoke the decision to conduct previous semester examinations, and to allow students to focus on the running semester and online classes.

jntuh, jntu students
India, Telangana, Hyderabad


