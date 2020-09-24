The Indian Premier League 2020

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  KXIP VS RCB Match 6, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live : KXIP VS RCB Match 6, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Other News 24 Sep 2020 Bilkis dadi, face of ...
Nation, In Other News

Bilkis dadi, face of CAA protests, among TIME's 100 most influential people 2020

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2020, 5:15 pm IST
The octogenarian sat under a tent with hundreds of women and children, braving icy winds
Bilkis dadi (Pic courtesy: Twitter)
 Bilkis dadi (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis, who shot into the limelight last year during the months-long anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh here, has been recognised by the TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.

During the protest, which began in December, the octogenarian sat under a tent with hundreds of women and children, braving icy winds. She emerged as the face of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

 

The protest at Shaheen Bagh ended in March this year in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and a subsequent lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of the disease.

Also on the TIME magazine's list from India are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana.

...
Tags: shaheen bagh protest, anti caa protest, anti-npr, bilkis, time most influential list
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Suspected al-Qaeda terrorists being produced at a city court for transit remand, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

Terror accused planned radical camp in guise of Madrasa: NIA

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah at Parliament House during Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Kashmiris do not feel Indian, prefer Chinese rule: Farooq Abdullah

Students said that the University authorities were not bothered about the impacts such decisions would have on them including their health, and practical issues such as transportation

JNTUH exam notice has students in jitters

APCC president Sake Sailajanath greets Andhra Pradesh Congress party in-charge Oommen Chandy after their meeting in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Chandy accuses Centre of letting down Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live : KXIP VS RCB Match 6, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RCB Match 6, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Cricketer-commentator Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai hotel

Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team. (Photo | AFP)
 

Will Dhoni find his form before the CSK vs Delhi game Friday?

"MS is one of the players that hasn’t played much cricket in the last year-and-a-half. Everyone expects MS to come out and do what he has done in the past. It doesn’t just happen, it takes a bit of work,” CSK Coach Stephen Fleming said ahead of Friday’s IPL match against Delhi Capitals. (Photo | PTI)
 

Mumbai breaks UAE jinx in IPL with win led by skipper Rohit’s 80

Mumbai Indians player Jasprit Bumra celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Eoin Morgan with his teammates during IPL 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi of United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard Kolkata Knight Riders VS Mumbai Indians Match 5, Mumbai Indians win by 49 runs, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS MI Match 5, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Rohit gives KKR a run for their money, powers Mumbai Indians to 195/5

Rohit got going after smashing pacer Pat Cummins (0/49) for two sixes, both his trademark pull-shots. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

What is COVID? ask Bonda tribals of Malkangiri

Bonda women of Andrahal, a hilltop village under Khairiput block in Odisha's Malkangiri district. — DC photo

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)

Foolishness to demand CBI inquiry: Shiv Sena on Sushant death case

Foolishness to demand CBI inquiry, says Shiv Sena after Parth Pawar's comments. (AFP Photo)

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Zero covid cases in Mysuru reported in health bulletin for past two days

Dr Nagendra with his family
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham