P Chidambaram shares PM Modi's birthday greetings on twitter; acknowledges from jail

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 9:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 9:22 pm IST
In the letter written in Tamil, PM Modi greeted Chidambaram on his birthday on Sept 16 and wished that he continues to serve the people.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged at the Tihar Jail in the INX Media corruption case, on Tuesday said he is committed to serve the people and will do so once "harassment" by probe agencies is over.

The former finance minister's family members on his behalf shared on Twitter the birthday greetings sent to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his village address.

 

In the short letter written in Tamil, Modi greeted Chidambaram on his birthday on September 16 and wished that he continues to serve the people.

"I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: Dear Mr Prime Minister Modi, Pleasantly surprised to receive your greetings on my birthday (sent to my village address and forwarded to me)," he said on Twitter.

He said that "as you have wished, I want to continue to serve the people".

"Unfortunately, your investigating agencies have prevented me from doing so. Once the present harassment ends, I shall be back among the people that both you and I are committed to serve," Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram is in the Tihar Jail since September 5, for alleged corruption in the INX Media case. He was arrested by the CBI which had booked him in the case.

Tags: p chidambaram, modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


