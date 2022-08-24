  
Nation Other News 24 Aug 2022 India likely to issu ...
Nation, In Other News

India likely to issue ‘Cloud Passports’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Aug 24, 2022, 9:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 9:54 pm IST
Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs briefs media about the latest initiatives of Ministry of External Affairs at the Regional Passport Office in Secunderabad. (DC Image/Durga Rao)
 Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs briefs media about the latest initiatives of Ministry of External Affairs at the Regional Passport Office in Secunderabad. (DC Image/Durga Rao)

HYDERABAD: Ministry of External Affairs, during its state outreach programme held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, confirmed that India will issue E-Passports by the year end. Soon India will also be at the forefront in Cloud passports, said Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, senior Indian Foreign Service Officer who is currently the Secretary (CPV & OIA), MEA.

The Ministry of External Affairs which aims to make India as a ‘Skill Capital’ is partnering with the state governments to bring training and orientation programmes for those who are moving overseas for employment. The country is top amongst nations whose citizens are living abroad with 32 million Non-Resident Indians. Hyderabad Regional passport office stands third in India for its services.

The ministry is now looking for newer countries which can offer employment to Indians and 12 countries have been signed for the same recently.  

Addressing media Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, said “People who are going abroad should have proper training, we are partnering with the state governments to bring in such programsmes and the focus is to strengthen the skill as we take care of the whole migration cycle. We met chief secretary of TS, Somesh Kumar to review matters pertaining to mobility and migration, NRI and diaspora affairs, employment opportunities for workforce of Telangana, skilling and upskilling of prospective job seekers, ease of emigration services to the blue-collared workers from the state, etc. Special focus of the discussion was on safe and legal migration including the recent instances of illegal migration of domestic workers in the Gulf countries.”

“After the lockdown, through Vande Bharath mission, many Indians who are working abroad were brought back, and now there is a surge of emigrants as everyone is returning. Today we had few exercises which will enable the processes to be smoother.” he added.

While explaining about India being in the forefront in Cloud Passport, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, asked T. Armstrong Changsan, Joint Secretary (PSP) and CPO, to explain about the E-Passport, and the latter said, “by the end of this year or early 2023, India will be having E-Passports, these passports will be same as the regular passports, with an additional layer with a chip and an antenna. These passports will be enabled to be read by machines, which will make the process faster and makes one to move faster. This week we signed with the technical partners on E-Passports.”

The high-level delegation to the State of Telangana from the Government of India included Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), MEA, Joint Secretary (PSP) and CPO and Bramha Kumar, Joint Secretary (OE) and Protector General of Emigrants, and Viswanjali Gaikawadi, RPO Vishakapatnam. The delegation was introduced by Dasari Balaiah, RPO Hyderabad.

...
Tags: indian passport, regional passport office, hyderabad news, cloud passport, e passport
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Nagarjuna reviewed the progress related to NSFDC, NSKFDC, Land Purchase (LPS) and other schemes and found that 17 acres of land related to SC Corporation was lying vacant in different parts of the state.(Representational image/DC)

Survey of SC corporation lands in AP

TRS MLC K. Kavitha got relief in a Hyderabad court in relation to Delhi liquor scam. (Image: DC)

Court orders BJP leaders not to use Kavitha's name in Delhi liquor scam

Referring to the labour charge of `2800 to `3200 fixed for electrical works for each classroom apart from bathroom and kitchen, the HM said that the labour charge per day is `900 for an electrician.(Representational Photo: PTI)

HMs of schools in a fix over Nadu-Nedu implementation

Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister M.K Stalin. (PTI image)

Tamil Nadu CM tells MLAs to list 10 local demands



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage

A file photo of pilgrims proceeding to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. (PTI)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

7 killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Pahalgam: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) skidded off a road down to riverbed, near Chandanwari, in Pahalgam district of J & K. (Photo: PTI)

TTD Chairman, EO invite Maha CM, Deputy CM for Bhoomi Puja on August 21

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). (FIle)

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->