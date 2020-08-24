Validity of driving licences extended till Dec. 31, 2020

New Delhi: With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of easing up across the country, the Union government on Monday extended the validity of expiring driving licences and other motor vehicle documents until December 31.

The earlier extension was till September 30 this year.This is the third such extension after the earlier advisories on March 30 and June 9.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has decided to extend the validity of fitness, permits, licences, registration or other documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the 31st of December 2020," the notification released on Monday said. Taking into consideration the situation due to the COVID-19, the ministry advised,

"The validity of all of the documents whose extension of validity could not be granted due to the lockdown and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st Dec 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of December 2020. Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of December 2020."