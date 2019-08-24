Nation Other News 24 Aug 2019 Arun Jaitley's exten ...
Nation, In Other News

Arun Jaitley's extended family and his impeccable gesture...

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : AISHWARYA SHUKLA
Published Aug 24, 2019, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 7:15 pm IST
The children of his personal staff studied at the same place where Jaitley’s children studied too.
Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)
 Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: People identified Arun Jaitley as a great orator, a top lawyer, a senior politician and former union finance and defence minister. But little is known about Jaitley’s humanitarian side.

Leading Hindi news publication Dainik Bhaskar has reported that Jaitley had been very generous in taking care of his personal staff. Treating them as a part of the family, Jaitley arranged for medical needs and their children’s education.

 

As an unsaid rule, the children of his personal staff studied at Carmel Convent School in Chankayapuri, the same place where Jaitley’s children studied too. If someone wished to study in a foreign country, he/she would be endeavoured to be sent to the same educational institution.

Jaitley has a personal staff of around 10 which included his driver Jagan and the assistant Padma who have been associated with him for two-three decades. Three of his assistants’ children are studying in foreign institutions.

One of the two daughters of Jaitley’s kitchen manager is studying in London. One son of his assistant Gopal is a doctor and another is an engineer. Jaitley used to arrange for educational fees of his staff’s children.

Back in 2005, Jaitley had gifted his car to his assistant O P Sharma’s son Chetan when he was studying law.

Jaitley was very particular about extending financial help. He used to give pocket money to his children in the cheque. He used to pay salaries and any other remuneration by cheque. He had set up a welfare fund during his legal practice. He used to manage this fund through a trust.

...
Tags: arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

Suspected terrorist detained in Kerala; navy, state on high alert

The process will be completed in 9 to 10 phases and the initiation of the process would take place after an approval from the Home Ministry. (Photo:File)

J&K's delimitation process to be completed in 14 months: EC Report

Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on Friday following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities. (Photo: ANI | represntational)

Navy on high alert in Tamil Nadu following intel inputs

A 'high alert' has been issued in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police range. The police also conducted large-scale frisking and search operations on Srikalahasti-Tirupati roadway in the wee hours of Friday. (Photo: ANI)

After reports of terror intrusion in TN, police in Chittoor put on high alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Aligarh's 750-year-old dargah remains a symbol of communal peace, fraternity

There is a widespread belief among the people that all the wishes of the devotees who pay obeisance here are fulfilled. (Photo: ANI)

‘Operation Banana’: Rajasthan police force-feed thief to recover snatched chain

‘Operation Banana’ concluded successfully on Wednesday morning. (Representational Image)

Books worth Rs 35,000 for impeachment motion... Jaitley excelled as parliamentarian

Former union finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: Screengrab/RSTV)

UP man files for divorce after wife feeds him laddoos every day on tantrik's advice

Husband said that he was ill for some time and his wife approached the 'tantrik' who asked her to make her husband eat only the laddoos. (Representational Image)

Ring of fire: Amazon is burning, we’re to blame

Many people don't realised, for instance, that the Amazon forest produces close to 20 percent of the world's oxygen, the planet's lungs, so to speak.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham