KTR suffers ankle injury; on bed rest for three weeks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jul 24, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president and IT minister K. T. Rama Rao on Saturday suffered an ankle injury following an accidental fall. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president and IT minister K. T. Rama Rao on Saturday suffered an ankle injury following an accidental fall.

The minister took to Twitter to announce his injury which incidentally happened a day before his birthday. The minister has already appealed to party leaders and workers not to celebrate his birthday in view of grim flood situation and instead asked them to donate generously to the needy under ‘gift a smile’ programme.

Interestingly, the minister posted his picture with his ankle wrapped in a bandage and taking rest in sofa with a comment “had a fall today and ended up tearing my ankle ligament. Been advised three weeks rest.” He went on to seek the advice of netizens on binge-worthy OTT shows.

A note from his office said the minister reached Pragathi Bhavan after getting treatment and that there was no need to worry.

The minister’s Tweet evoked mixed reactions from the Twitterati with some wishing him speedy recovery while others criticising his fun talk about OTT binge-watching. A user with handle name of HR said there was lot of work that could be done remotely and “I am sure you will be governing it.” And then he went on to suggest watching Hima Qureshi-starrer Maharani web series which revolves around a family feud for chief minister’s post between husband and wife.

One Ramoji suggested the minister isolate himself and get well soon and another one, YSR, offered best wishes and prayers. “Come back stronger,” he said. Twitter handle Abhishek Sigh read “aur do Modi ji ko gaali.. bhagwan ne prasad diya.”

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national treasurer P. M. Sai Prasad said, “When Rome was burning, Nero was fiddling. While Hyderabad devastated with floods, @KTRTRS garu asking for binge worthy OTT shows wah wah (sic)!” He went on to say that “start differences bet @trspartyonline Dynasts vs self made karyakartas of @BJP4India (sic).

