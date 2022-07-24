  
Hyderabad: New police command control centre set to open

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2022, 3:19 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 8:32 am IST
City police commissioner C. V. Anand reviews the security arrangements at Police Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC Image
 City police commissioner C. V. Anand reviews the security arrangements at Police Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The city police wing is positioning itself as an elite unit with its upcoming technology fusion centre — the Police Command Control Centre (PCCC) at Banjara Hills — nearing completion. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. City police commissioner C.V. Anand on Saturday visited the building and reviewed the progress of work and security arrangements.

A dry run was taken up featuring all related departments like R&B, Transco, GHMC, the builders, L&T and vendors.

In his brief interaction with senior officials at the site, the commissioner mapped the duties to each officer and informed that each floor of the building will be under the charge of a senior officer.

The west zone police have been entrusted bandobast responsibilities in coordination with the traffic wing.

Several senior police officials and heads of all departments were present on the occasion.

