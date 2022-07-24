Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, a medical practitioner, turned doctor for a brief while when she treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight.

A passenger on the midnight flight was returning home from Varanasi. When his condition worsened mid-air with chest pains and other medical problems, the flight crew request any doctor on board to step in to help.

Responding immediately to the emergency call, Dr Soundararajan volunteered to help and went to help the passenger.

The recovered passenger thanked the Governor. Other passengers appreciated her for stepping in to help.

The matter came to light when another passenger of the flight took some photographs of the Governor helping the passenger and shared it on his Twitter wall.

Dr Soundararajan has specialised in gynaecology and obstetrics.