Flood-hit areas facing threat of seasonal diseases amid water contamination

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2021, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2021, 1:16 am IST
Civic officials warned of the possibility of spread of seasonal diseases in the flood-affected areas
 Waterlogging has become a major problem since many nalas and bridges have been encroached, blocking the way for normal passage of water in Nirmal town. (Photo:DC)

ADILABAD: After floods, there exists a threat from seasonal diseases amid massive waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city as also in Nirmal town and its surrounding villages.

The flood situation remained grim in the flood-hit areas in the district. Waterlogging has become a major problem since many nalas and bridges have been encroached, blocking the way for normal passage of water in Nirmal town.  

 

The state government has intensified relief measures as floodwaters started receding. Roads were badly affected by floods across the old Adilabad district.

Civic officials warned of the possibility of spread of seasonal diseases in the flood-affected areas as it would take a month for the water to recede in full. There is a possibility of drinking water contamination as the floodwater, Nala water and water from sewers could have got mixed with the piped drinking water supply.

The need of the hour is for supplying drinking water in cans to the residents of colonies that were flooded.

 

People’s representatives said the medical and health department must respond swiftly to the flood situation and sprinkle bleaching powder in the waterlogged areas and in wells to prevent the seasonal diseases.

The Panchayat Raj department and RWS officials have been urged to focus attention on sanitation and removal of piled up garbage in the affected areas or colonies including in Nirmal town.

Local rescue teams and teams of the national disaster response force (NDRF) have been engaged in the relief works in the old Adilabad district.

 

Along with collector Farooqui, IG Nagireddy and SP Praveen, state minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy visited GNR colony and took stock of the flood situation there on Friday. The minister urged the residents to avoid staying in their houses at nights and return to their dwellings only after the flood situation improved.

He also visited the flood-affected  Jafrapur and Madhapur villages and interacted with the flood victims. Top police officials visited the flood-affected areas in Nirmal and Adilabad districts.

North Zone IG Nagireddy visited flood-affected colonies and supervised the rescue operations and relief measures in Nirmal town. He asked the police to monitor the rescue and relief operations and keep a close watch on the tanks and roads in their respective police station limits. He asked the police to shift the families staying in mud houses to safer places.

 

Adilabad SP Rajesh visited flood-hit areas in the Boath and Bajarhathnoor mandals. He visited Nakkalwada village and supervised the rescue operations. He appealed to the people to be alert in the coming 48 hours.

He also visited the Pochera waterfall and took stock of the flood situation there and the safety measures. He also visited Dhanora (B) village in Boath mandal and inquired about the damaged road.

He placed additional SP Vinod as special officer for care of the villages on the banks of River Penganga, DSP Umamaheshwar for Narnoor, ASP Harshavardhan for Utnoor mandal, and ASP Samay for Ichoda and Neredigonda mandals.

 

...
