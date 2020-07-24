122nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,288,130

48,446

Recovered

816,205

31,938

Deaths

30,645

755

Maharashtra34750219425312854 Tamil Nadu1929641367933232 Delhi1273641090653745 Karnataka80863293101616 Andhra Pradesh7271137555884 Uttar Pradesh58104358031298 Gujarat52563380592256 West Bengal51757316561255 Telangana5082639327447 Rajasthan3322023815594 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Other News 24 Jul 2020 Telangana health bos ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana health bosses: Wonder why people waste money on private hospitals?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
Telangana's director of medical education and director of health services prescribe governnment health care
File photo of pone of the wards at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad which was flooded last week. (DC Photo)
 File photo of pone of the wards at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad which was flooded last week. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana health department officials strongly urged people “not to waste lakhs of rupees on getting Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals.”

Addressing the media, director of medical education K. Ramesh Reddy and director of health services Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said it did not make sense for people to spend money during these tough times on private hospitals when “exactly the same treatment, using the same medicines, is available free at government hospitals.”

 

“All it costs is Rs 150 or so for basic medicines and treatment if a person is detected early as having Covid-19. Even if a case turns serious, anti-viral injections like Remdesivir cost about Rs 20,000. My question is, why are private hospitals charging so much when it costs next to nothing to treat the patients and help them recover in about 10 days or so? This is what we have observed treating tens of thousands of patients in government hospitals,” he said.

The government has created facilities from testing to treatment in all state-run hospitals including stocking medicines. “We are following standard protocols and providing the same treatment,” he said. He urged people not to crowd testing centres unless they have symptoms.

 

Health minster Etala Rajendar addressing a video conference with government hospital chiefs urged healthcare staff to dedicate themselves to help Covid-19 patients recover. The government is providing everything that is required for the patients.

“It is our job to provide them with the confidence they need that they will get better and this we do with our service and care,” he said. “Please do not neglect the needs of even a single patient, let’s help them recover and save every life,” he said.

...
Tags: director of medical education, director of health services, government hospitals, private hospitals
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


