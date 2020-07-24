122nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,323,471

35,344

Recovered

841,424

23,831

Deaths

31,112

467

Maharashtra34750219425312854 Tamil Nadu1929641367933232 Delhi1273641090653745 Karnataka80863293101616 Andhra Pradesh7271137555884 Uttar Pradesh58104358031298 Gujarat52563380592256 West Bengal51757316561255 Telangana5082639327447 Rajasthan3359523872598 Bihar3351122832221 Haryana2897522249378 Assam287922070070 Madhya Pradesh2547417359780 Odisha2269314393153 Jammu and Kashmir164298709282 Kerala16111659451 Punjab117397741277 Jharkhand7250325469 Chhatisgarh6370438734 Uttarakhand5445339960 Goa4350265529 Tripura3677207210 Puducherry2513148334 Manipur211514600 Himachal Pradesh1848114112 Nagaland12375300 Arunachal Pradesh9913343 Chandigarh82353513 Meghalaya558874 Sikkim4731220 Mizoram3321830
Nation Other News 24 Jul 2020 Doctors treating COV ...
Nation, In Other News

Doctors treating COVID patients stretch beyond capacity as cases climb

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published Jul 24, 2020, 11:00 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 11:00 pm IST
There is a possibility of Covid transmission through faecal particles via common toilet. So Covid patients should be have separate toilets
A medic wearing PPE collects sample for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. PTI photo
  A medic wearing PPE collects sample for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. PTI photo

Hospitals in Bengaluru are working with half capacity. At ACE Suhas hospital three batches of doctors have left their jobs and the housekeeping staff is also not willing to work. There has been a decline in non-covid patients visiting a Covid designated hospital.

"We have seen attrition of 50% of our total staff due to fear of COVID and thus we have been providing extra insurance on top of the existing insurance and the increased salary. We have also seen a significant decrease of Non-Covid patients after we were listed as COVID Hospital and it has been a humongous challenge, especially for small and mid-sized private hospitals. We are also requesting the government to prepay the cost of treatment for COVID patients as it has become difficult to Manage day to operations," Dr Jagadish Hiremath CEO Ace Suhas Hospital said.

 

For the third day in a row, Karnataka reported the maximum number of Covid positive cases as it crossed 5,000 mark. With 5,007 patients testing positive on Friday the state's tally now stands at 85,870.

Out of the new cases, Bengaluru registered 2,267 cases. However, a major challenge for the state government is to improve the dismal recovery rate that stands at 36.25%.

Doctors treating Covid patients predict that the cases will rise in the coming months.

Dr Suriraju V, chief consultant urology and MD Regal hospital expects COVID19 count to mount in the coming months. One way to contain the spread of virus, he says, is for primary and secondary contacts of Covid positive patients along with the asymptomatic patient to adhere to strict  isolation at home or at COVID Care centre,home quarantine of asymptomatic positive and suspected cases should be  strongly enforced and followed.

 

"Yes, COVID cases are expected to rise. However, the recovery rate has also improved significantly over the months.  Also, one of the most important things that needs to be taken into consideration is focusing on stopping cross infection in hospitals by separating covid and non covid patients which is often difficult for small and medium size hospitals. However, COVID patients should be isolated strictly. There should be separate staff and COVID ward with no interaction whatsoever with the COVID section. Also, it has been found in several studies that there is a possibility of Covid transmission through faecal particles via common toilet. So Covid and Non Covid patients should have separate toilets at home and hospital,” he explained.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Representational image (PTI)

DMK to join farmers' protest over four legislations

Police personnel urge fishermen and customers to follow social distancing norms at Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. PTI photo

Tamil Nadu clueless as COVID cases mount

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)

Stop BJP from ‘poaching’ Congress MLAs: Kamal Nath to PM Modi

India had earlier managed to get the US to exempt the Chabahar port from sanctions (PTI file)

US cannot tell India what to do in Chabahar port project with Iran: Indian envoy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Blast near Baghjan oil well in Tinsukia, 3 foreign experts hurt

File photo of the raging fire at the oil well (PTI)

What infrastructure? Help us pay employee salaries, pension first: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry indicated that owing to a financial crunch, all its infrastructure projects will be affected

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)

India optimistic about Chabahar-Zahedan railway project with Iran

The Iranian sea-port of Chabahar has proved crucial for India as it provides sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan bypassing the land route through Pakistan. (Representative Image)

7 arrested for selling virus drugs illegally

Representational image (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham