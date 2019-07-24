Nation Other News 24 Jul 2019 Two Defence Industri ...
Nation, In Other News

Two Defence Industrial Corridors to be set up in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

ANI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
The six nodes of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor include Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot and Jhansi.
Defence Minister with three service chiefs. (Photo: ANI)
 Defence Minister with three service chiefs. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Government has decided to set up two Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu which would cover Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) needs, government said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"The Finance Minister in his budget speech (2018-19) had announced setting up of two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country. In pursuance to the said announcement, it was decided to set up one of the corridors in Uttar Pradesh and the other in Tamil Nadu which would also cover MSME needs," Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in a written reply.

 

He also said that the six nodes of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor include Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot and Jhansi.

Anurag Sharma, a member from Uttar Pradesh, had sought to know whether the government has any proposal to incorporate small and medium Sector Companies in proposed Defence corridors including in the vicinity of Jhansi and nearby areas in near future.

...
Tags: defence corridors
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Manjeet Singh, Member of the National Commission for Minorities. (Photo: ANI)

No mob lynching case registered with us: Minority Commission member Manjeet Singh

The amendments also provide for levy of fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography. (File)

POCSO (Amendment) Bill, 2019 gets passed by Upper House

The decision of approving a buffer stock is to maintain demand-supply balance and to stabilise sugar prices, according to an official statement. (Photo: File)

Govt approves creation of buffer stock for 40 lakh metric tonnes of sugar for a year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

Soldiers after completing a training in the Kargil Battle School. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Liquor sale in Bengaluru to resume at 6 pm today

'Today and tomorrow we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till 25th July. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished,' the Bengaluru top cop had said. (Representational Image)

Pakistan can play with religious sentiments of Sikhs, warns expert

He also said, Pakistan has nothing to do with the welfare of any minority community and its diabolic gestures will be exposed in coming times. (Photo: ANI)

Defence expenditure is increasing every year in absolute terms: Shripad Naik

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt approves creation of buffer stock for 40 lakh metric tonnes of sugar for a year

The decision of approving a buffer stock is to maintain demand-supply balance and to stabilise sugar prices, according to an official statement. (Photo: File)

POCSO (Amendment) Bill, 2019 gets passed by Upper House

The amendments also provide for levy of fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography. (File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham