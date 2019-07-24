Nation Other News 24 Jul 2019 Indian Air Force dep ...
Nation, In Other News

Indian Air Force deployes helicopters to rescue people from flooded Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jul 24, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
Sources have claimed that so far around 106 people have died due to rains and flood in the state.
The disaster management department has also set up 199 relief camps in areas where the situation is grim. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The disaster management department has also set up 199 relief camps in areas where the situation is grim. (Photo: Representational Image)

Patna: The flood situation is likely to worsen in Bihar due to heavy rains in Nepal. The sources have claimed that so far around 106 people have died due to rains and flood in the state.

As per an assessment, more than eighty lakh people have been affected and around 1.16 Lakh people have moved to safer places after rainwater entered into hundreds of villages across 12 districts of the state.

 

Reports also suggested that five major rivers of the state – Kamla Balan, Kosi, Bagmati, and Gandak are flowing above the danger mark and embankments have breached at several places.

Some of the districts where the situation is said to be grim are Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, East and West Champaran, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Araria, Katihar, Supaul, and Kishanganj.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is said to be closely monitoring the flood situation in close coordination with the state administration.

Officials said that the Air Force has pressed two helicopters to provide relief to people who have been living in makeshift shelters in Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts of Bihar.

“Assessment shows that Lakhs of people have been affected due to heavy rains and flood in three North Bihar districts. Helicopters are being used to drop food and other relief materials in the affected areas”, officials involved in relief operation said.

According to officials here, 125 motorboats have been pressed into service while 26 companies of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed to rescue to people who are stranded in flood-affected villages.

The disaster management department has also set up 199 relief camps in areas where the situation is grim. More than 700 community kitchen has also been set up in the affected areas.

“The district administration is monitoring the situation. Food packets clean drinking water and medicines to control water-borne diseases in the flood-affected areas are also being provided. We are also trying to send doctors in the affected areas”, Darbhanga District Magistrate Thyagran SM told reporters.

...
Tags: floods
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with three service chiefs. (Photo: ANI)

Defence Minister to decide on Rs 10,000 crore worth defence deals in August

Soldiers after completing a training in the Kargil Battle School. (Photo: ANI)

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

They informed the Prime Minister that the West Bengal Assembly has passed the bill for the name change of the state. (Photo: ANI)

TMC delegation meets PM; requests for name change of West Bengal

Modi urged family members of the former prime ministers to share all things related to them for this museum. (Photo: File)

Grand museum for all former PMs in Delhi: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

Soldiers after completing a training in the Kargil Battle School. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Liquor sale in Bengaluru to resume at 6 pm today

'Today and tomorrow we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till 25th July. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished,' the Bengaluru top cop had said. (Representational Image)

Pakistan can play with religious sentiments of Sikhs, warns expert

He also said, Pakistan has nothing to do with the welfare of any minority community and its diabolic gestures will be exposed in coming times. (Photo: ANI)

Defence expenditure is increasing every year in absolute terms: Shripad Naik

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik. (Photo: Twitter)

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)

Thane cop foils woman's bid to end life

On July 17, the woman had tried to kill herself by slashing her abdomen in front of District Rural Police headquarters, but was saved by the personnel. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham