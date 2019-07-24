Indian Air Force deployes helicopters to rescue people from flooded Bihar

The disaster management department has also set up 199 relief camps in areas where the situation is grim. (Photo: Representational Image)

Patna: The flood situation is likely to worsen in Bihar due to heavy rains in Nepal. The sources have claimed that so far around 106 people have died due to rains and flood in the state.

As per an assessment, more than eighty lakh people have been affected and around 1.16 Lakh people have moved to safer places after rainwater entered into hundreds of villages across 12 districts of the state.

Reports also suggested that five major rivers of the state – Kamla Balan, Kosi, Bagmati, and Gandak are flowing above the danger mark and embankments have breached at several places.

Some of the districts where the situation is said to be grim are Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, East and West Champaran, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Araria, Katihar, Supaul, and Kishanganj.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is said to be closely monitoring the flood situation in close coordination with the state administration.

Officials said that the Air Force has pressed two helicopters to provide relief to people who have been living in makeshift shelters in Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts of Bihar.

“Assessment shows that Lakhs of people have been affected due to heavy rains and flood in three North Bihar districts. Helicopters are being used to drop food and other relief materials in the affected areas”, officials involved in relief operation said.

According to officials here, 125 motorboats have been pressed into service while 26 companies of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed to rescue to people who are stranded in flood-affected villages.

The disaster management department has also set up 199 relief camps in areas where the situation is grim. More than 700 community kitchen has also been set up in the affected areas.

“The district administration is monitoring the situation. Food packets clean drinking water and medicines to control water-borne diseases in the flood-affected areas are also being provided. We are also trying to send doctors in the affected areas”, Darbhanga District Magistrate Thyagran SM told reporters.