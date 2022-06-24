  
Full support to companies investing in Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Jun 24, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Jagan said a total of six projects with over Rs 4000 crore investment and potential to create 20000 jobs have come to the state
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy perform Ground Breaking to HILLTOP SEZ Footwear India Private Limited at Inagaluru, Srikalahasti mandal, Tirupati District. (Image by arrangement)
TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has promised full support from the state to all the companies investing in Andhra Pradesh.

“My government will be a phone call away to solve any kind of problems they cite and ensure that companies will have a smooth ride,” Jagan said.

 

The chief minister was laying the foundation stone and inaugurating marque companies at Inagalur village and at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster near Vikruthamala village in Tirupati district on Thursday.

The AP Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) signed MoUs with POTPL Electronics, a subsidiary of TCL Corporation, Zetwerk Technologies, Techbulls and SmartDV Technologies.

Addressing the gathering at the EMC, the CM said a total of six projects with over Rs 4000 crore investment and potential to create 20000 jobs have come to the state. Of them, three have been inaugurated and foundation was laid for another three companies.

 

“TCL, which manufactures TV panels and mobile display units, had invested Rs 1230 crore and is employing over 3200 people,” he said.

The CM also inaugurated Foxlink unit, which manufactures USB Cables and Circuit Boards, and Sunny Opotech, which manufactures cell phone camera lenses. The two companies had invested Rs 1050 crore and Rs 280 crore, and gave employment to 1,200 people each, he said.

The chief minister laid the foundation for the new units of Dixon Technologies and Foxlink India, which came forward to invest Rs 110 crore and Rs 300 crore, with a promise to generate 850 and 1200 jobs respectively.

 

Earlier, the CM participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Hilltop SEZ Footwear India Ltd (Apache) at Inagalur in Srikalahasti mandal.

There, he said the company, an exclusive supplier of footwear to global brand Adidas, is coming in with an investment of Rs 800 crore and plans to provide direct employment to 10,000 people. It would ensure that 80 per cent of the workforce are women.

Extending full support to the company, the CM said the unit will be ready by September 2023. The company had started its operations in 2006 at Tada during the Rajasekhara Reddy's term and it now employs over 15,000 persons, of which 60 per cent are women.

 

He also said that the same company would set up a unit in Pulivendula that employs 2000 people. This is currently under construction and would likely start its operations from March 2023.

Jagan planted a sapling at the unit site and unveiled the pylon. Later, industries director Gummalla Srijana and CEO of Intelligent Group, Tony To,  signed the MoU.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, hilltop sez footwear india private limited
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


