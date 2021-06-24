Nation Other News 24 Jun 2021 Dalit youth, Muslim ...
Nation, In Other News

Dalit youth, Muslim girl killed by her family in Karnataka

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2021, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2021, 12:22 pm IST
Four people, including the girl's father and her brother, have been arrested
The Muslim family had warned the youth against the love affair but he did not heed. (Representational Image)
Vijayapura: In a suspected case of honour killing, a Muslim family bludgeoned their daughter and a Dalit youth to death in Vijayapura district as they were in love against their wishes, a police official said.

Four people, including the girl's father and her brother, have been arrested while one person is absconding, Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal told PTI.

 

According to information received, the incident happened on Tuesday in Saladahalli village in Devara Hipparagi Taluk of Vijayapura when 19-year old Basavaraju and the 16- year old Davalabi who were in love were attacked.

The Muslim family had warned the youth against the love affair but he did not heed.

On Tuesday afternoon, the couple was in the field when Davalabi's father and brother reached the spot along with three others and attacked the boy and the girl with stones and sticks and fled the place after killing them, police said.

 

Soon after receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy.

While two were arrested on Wednesday, two others were caught on Thursday, police said.

Tags: dalit honour killings, honour killing case
Location: India, Karnataka, Bijapur


