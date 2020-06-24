92nd Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients asked not to rush to hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jun 24, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Opt for video consultancy, home isolation, Covid-19 patients told
A medic collects swab sampe of a patient for COVID-19 testing. PTI photo
 A medic collects swab sampe of a patient for COVID-19 testing. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients do not require hospitalisation and home isolation is the treatment for them, according to the Telangana Super Specialty Hospital Association (TSHA).  Such people rushing to hospitals increases the chances of co-infection.

There are only a limited number of isolation wards, and non-Covid-19 diseases require attention. This has prompted private hospitals to advise patients to opt for video consultancy and home isolation if they do not have severe symptoms.
Severe symptoms are categorised as persistent cough, wheezing, breathlessness while walking and talking, weakness, diarrhoea, vomiting and high grade fever.

 

Dr Bhaskar Rao, president of TSHA said, “Patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms do not require hospitalisation. If their Covid-19 test is positive, they must isolate themselves in a separate room with a bathroom at home. They must be in touch with doctors through video consultancy. They must have a pulse oximeter to check their oxygen levels. If they develop severe symptoms of breathlessness, less oxygen (below 90) then only they require treatment at a hospital.”

Private hospitals are urging patients with mild symptoms to test but not to seek hospitalisation. There is scarcity of beds and shortage of manpower and equipment and following distancing and disinfection rules adds to the burden.
There have been successful outcomes in private hospitals giving confidence that the disease can be managed at home and only severe cases need hospitalisation.

The severe cases require oxygen therapy, management of co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac disorders, cancers and other immune compromised conditions. Those patients who are on dialysis need admission when infected with Covid-19 as they are in the high risk group.

Who can be in home isolation

Those who are below 55 years of age can be treated in home isolation via video counselling.

A person whose diabetes and hypertension under control and is below 50 years of age. One co-morbidity but controlled through medication.

Home isolation requires pulse oximeter to check oxygen levels. Oxygen saturation level is 96 and 97 per cent. If the level falls below 90 per cent it is an emergency.

Equipment to check blood pressure and blood sugar must be kept by people.
Vitamin C (chewables), zinc and multipurpose vitamins and Vitamin D tablets are important for those who have tested positive apart from the prescribed HCQ by doctors.

Tags: asymptomatic patients, covid19 hospitals
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


