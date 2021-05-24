TN couple gets hitched on rented flight, big fat mid-air wedding flouts COVID rules

Most of them were seen without face masks and not observing Covid-19 protocols. (ANI)

Madurai: A match made in heaven goes the adage and a Madurai couple decided to seal their special bond of love by getting married in the sky!

The couple booked an entire chartered flight and flew from Madurai to Bengaluru while the wedding ceremony was held mid-air. Relatives and guests were the other passengers on the flight.

In a video of the event that has gone viral on the internet the groom is seen tying the mangalsutra, and getting photographed with his new bride. The photographer in one shot encourages them to smile for the camera.

Others are also seen standing behind the couple and there are also visuals of the inside of the aircraft with people sitting and enjoying the function. Most of them were seen without face masks and not observing Covid-19 protocols.

Officials say they were not aware of the mid-air marriage.

"A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked yesterday from Madurai. Airport Authority officials were unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony", informed Madurai Airport Director, S Senthil Valavan.

As per the visuals, the flight seemed to be full capacity.

In social media videos the bride wearing a saree is bedecked with flowers and jewellery and the groom is also dressed in traditional south Indian attire.

Tamil Nadu is currently under lockdown till May 31 due to prevailing Covid-19 restrictions